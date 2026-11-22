Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf has been ejected from the team's Week 11 game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

With just under five minutes left in the third quarter, Metcalf was called for his second unsportsmanlike conduct penalty of the contest, resulting in his ejection.

On a replay provided by the CBS Sports broadcast of the game, it appeared Metcalf reached up around Eagles cornerback Cooper DeJean's face mask and attempted to poke him in the eyes.

Video sure seems to suggest that DK Metcalf poked Cooper DeJean in the eyes to set off the latest confrontation.



Certainly possible that could earn him a suspensionpic.twitter.com/VJrVPAd4IA https://t.co/sBjj6fPHnv — Alan Saunders (@ASaunders_PGH) November 22, 2026

His prior unsportsmanlike conduct penalty was also against DeJean earlier in the third quarter as the two got into it on what would've been a five-yard run by Jaylen Warren up to Pittsburgh's own nine-yard line had it not been called back due to the penalty by Metcalf.

Metcalf's ejection is yet another stain on his resume in what's been a rough season for the 28-year-old. Prior to leaving the contest vs. Philadelphia, Metcalf had hauled in just one pass for two yards on the day despite being targeted by Aaron Rodgers on four occasions.

With Metcalf out, the Steelers will now rely on Germie Bernard, Roman Wilson, Ben Skowronek and Max Hurleman to hold down the fort at wide receiver to close out a close game against the Eagles.

Where Steelers Go From Here With Metcalf?

Metcalf, despite being viewed as Pittsburgh's No. 1 wide receiver, has been a net negative for the team in 2026.

Assuming he plays in all 17 games this season, which may now be in jeopardy if he were to earn a suspension for his actions against the Eagles, Metcalf is on pace for a career-low 738 yards.

Nov 1, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Dk Metcalf (4) leaps over Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during the first half of an NFL game at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Considering he still has three seasons left on a four-year, $132 million deal that he signed with the Steelers after arriving in a trade from the Seattle Seahawks in March 2025 that cost the former their 2025 second-round pick, that's nowhere near good enough just in terms of what he provides on the field without even taking into account some of his antics.

The predicament Pittsburgh finds itself in with Metcalf is that it essentially needs him out there in order for its offense to reach its ceiling. The concern, of course, is that he will continue to not play up to his potential and do more harm than good when he's active.

It remains to be seen if the Steelers consider benching Metcalf or if he is disciplined in the aftermath of his ejection. Perhaps the team could look into parting ways with him in the offseason, but considering they'd take on $35.775 million in dead money by cutting/trading him with a pre-June 1 designation and $11.925 million post-June 1 (per Over the Cap), doing so may not exactly be simple.