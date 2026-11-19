PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have not gotten enough out of wide receiver DK Metcalf. The team's "star" wide receiver has struggled for most of the season, and since Pittsburgh lost Roman Wilson and Michael Pittman Jr. to injuries, he has not stepped up in ways the team needs him to.

Against the Cincinnati Bengals, Metcalf has zero receptions for zero yards before the fourth quarter. That mark seems to be a trend for Metcalf, who has collected a good chunk of his stats in the final few minutes of games, while doing very little before the fourth quarter.

Fans aren't happy with Metcalf. And with his $150 million contract that the Steelers doubled down on in the offseason by restructuring it, it's becoming a question of whether or not Metcalf's play or his paycheck is what's keeping him on the field.

Former offensive lineman Trai Essex says that shouldn't matter. And he wants to see Metcalf moved down the depth chart.

"Find out a way to motivate DK to get the hell better," Essex said on his podcast 'The Snap Count.' “There’s no excuses at this point. We can’t coddle him and be like, ‘We’re not doing enough for you. We’re not running enough slants for you. We’re not running enough hitches for you.’ At some point, if you’re making $30-plus million, you need to figure it out or sit down until you do. … I think the most clear thing you can do and send a message to the team in that you are holding each and every position accountable is to bench DK and bring somebody else in."

That motivation may help. Metcalf has not played well, but the Steelers' solution has continued to be force feeding him the ball through screen passes and fades. Neither of which have worked.

Instead, maybe they should try a different approach.

There Are Options Now

Pittsburgh now has weapons at the wideout position. Michael Pittman Jr. and Roman Wilson returned to practice and could play as early as Week 11 against the Philadelphia Eagles. Rookie Germie Bernard and veteran Brandon Smith are still around, and Ben Skowronek is available if needed.

So, if the Steelers wanted to look at others to step up when Metcalf cannot, they can finally do so without having to put players with little experience on the field.

Will they? Probably not. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers and head coach Mike McCarthy have continued to praise Metcalf and stand behind him. Rodgers seems determined to force him the football more than any other weapon on the field.

So, don't expect them to listen to Essex. But maybe they should.