Steelers 53-Man Roster Projection: QB and RB Changes

The Pittsburgh Steelers have some tough decisions to make this summer.

With a number of position battles in full bloom heading into training camp at St. Vincent College in Latrobe, there is no shortage of storylines for the Steelers when it comes to putting together their final roster.

Here is our 53-man projection for the 2026 season while the wait for camp continues.

May 28, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) participates in OTA drills at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Quarterbacks: Aaron Rodgers, Will Howard, Drew Allar

The battle for the backup job between Howard and Mason Rudolph promises to remain one of the top storylines for Pittsburgh during its trip to Latrobe.

Howard feels like the favorite to come out on top in that regard, as he provides more long-term upside than Rudolph, and he'll be given every opportunity to prove himself throughout the rest of the summer.

Running Backs: Jaylen Warren, Rico Dowdle, Eli Heidenreich, Travis Homer

Warren and Dowdle are both under contract through the 2027 season. While neither is a true workhorse or bell cow-type running back, they're both quality starters who should form one of the league's top tandems at the position.

A third-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, Johnson offered next to nothing as a rookie. He has the potential to eventually become a high-end No. 2 or perhaps even a starter and is a better pure runner than Heidenreich and Homer, but his lack of special teams expertise or prowess in the passing game may work to his detriment.

Heidenreich's versatility and dynamism is a plus heading into his rookie campaign, though he's not a traditional running back, and Homer is almost purely a special teams ace.

Jun 9, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Germie Bernard (17) participates in drills during Minicamp at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wide Receivers: DK Metcalf, Michael Pittman Jr., Germie Bernard, Roman Wilson, Kaden Wetjen, Ben Skowronek

Metcalf, Pittman Jr. and Bernard make up Pittsburgh's most impressive wide receiver duo in quite some time. With Wetjen and Skowronek likely to make more of an impact on special teams than on offense, the hope is that Wilson can make some major strides in McCarthy's offense after an uneventful first two seasons in the league.

Dec 15, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Darnell Washington (80) runs with the ball in the second quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tight Ends: Pat Freiermuth, Darnell Washington, Riley Nowakowski, Robert Tonyan

Freiermuth and Washington are going to garner a vast majority of the snaps here, as expected, and Nowakowski should fill a role as a fullback/tight end hybrid during his rookie year. Tonyan is firmly on the roster bubble, but his connection with Rodgers and McCarthy from their days together in Green Bay could help him ultimately secure a 53-man spot.

Offensive Tackles: Troy Fautanu, Max Iheanachor, Dylan Cook

With Broderick Jones expected to land on the PUP list to open the campaign, there isn't a ton of intrigue in terms of the roster decisions at offensive tackle this summer.

Nov 2, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers center Zach Frazier (54) pass blocks at the line of scrimmage against Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle Adetomiwa Adebawore (95) during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Interior Offensive Linemen: Mason McCormick, Zach Frazier, Spencer Anderson, Gennings Dunker, Brock Hoffman

Hoffman and Dunker figure to serve as the reserves on the interior of the offensive line assuming Anderson wins the right guard job, and the former would slot in as the backup center behind Frazier while Ryan McCollum doesn't make the cut.

EDGE Rushers: T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith, Nick Herbig, Jack Sawyer

This four-man unit, which makes up one of the top groups at the position across the NFL, is all but locked in barring any major surprises.

Nov 30, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) warms up for a game against the Buffalo Bills at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Interior Defensive Linemen: Cam Heyward, Keeanu Benton, Derrick Harmon, Sebastian Joseph-Day, Yahya Black, Esezi Otomewo

Otomewo, who performing well over a small sample size in 2025, snags the sixth and final roster spot on the interior of the defensive line ahead of Logan Lee, Dean Lowry and Gabriel Rubio.

Inside Linebackers: Patrick Queen, Payton Wilson, Cole Holcomb, Carson Bruener

The $4.750 million in cap space Pittsburgh would recoup by cutting or trading Malik Harrison is too great to pass up, leaving Holcomb and Bruener as the backups to Queen and Wilson.

Cornerbacks: Joey Porter Jr., Jamel Dean, Jalen Ramsey, Daylen Everette, Brandin Echols, Asante Samuel Jr.

One of the bright spots on the roster, Pittsburgh's boundary tandem of Porter Jr. and Dean is about as formidable as they come. All eyes will remain on the former's contract situation heading into the final year of his rookie contract, however.

With Ramsey expected to spend the bulk of his time in the slot while moving around the defense, the Steelers boast an impressive blend of youth and veteran depth at cornerback with Echols, Samuel Jr. and Everette, a rookie third-rounder out of Georgia who flashed his potential during the offseason program.

Safeties: DeShon Elliott, Jaquan Brisker, Darnell Savage, Robert Spears-Jennings

Savage is far from a sure thing for Pittsburgh, but he's also their best No. 3 safety option at the moment given his experience. Spears-Jennings also earns a roster spot over Sebastian Castro due to his speed and the fact that he was a seventh-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Jan 12, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers place kicker Chris Boswell (9) kicks a field goal during the first half of an AFC Wild Card Round game against the Houston Texans at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kicker: Chris Boswell

With a new four-year, $28 million contract in hand that's tied for the largest in league history at the position, Boswell returns to the Steelers for a 12th-straight season.

Punter: Cameron Johnston

Though he lost the punter battle to Corliss Waitman last offseason, Johnston is in the driver's seat for the Steelers this time around. He doesn't have any competition on the roster as of now either.

Long Snapper: Christian Kuntz

After cutting Cal Adomitis last month, Pittsburgh is set to have Kuntz return for his sixth-straight campaign as its long snapper.

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