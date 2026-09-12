Steelers vs. Falcons Bold Predictions: New WR Takes Over

The Pittsburgh Steelers are ready to ring in the new season.

After heading to Atlanta for a Week 1 matchup against the Falcons just two years ago, the Steelers will now host them in the season opener this time around at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh native Mike McCarthy's first game as the team's head coach.

Here are our bold predictions for the Steelers in what's lining up as a particularly favorable bout for them.

May 28, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (11) participates in OTA drills at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Michael Pittman Jr. Leads Steelers in Receiving Yards

DK Metcalf, more often than not, will likely be covered by A.J. Terrell, Atlanta's No. 1 corner and one of the better players on the entire team.

The Falcons did a good job of limiting opposing tight ends last season, allowing the 12th-fewest receiving yards with 816 (per Pro Football Reference).

Atlanta's cornerback room isn't anything to write home about beyond the eldest of the two Terrell brothers on the team, however. Avieon Terrell, who was a second-round pick out of Clemson in the 2026 NFL Draft, figures to play from the slot while Mike Hughes will play likely on the boundary opposite A.J. Terrell.

Pittman Jr., as a result, could be in for a big Steelers debut despite his limited reps working alongside Aaron Rodgers and lead the team in receiving yards on the day.

Warren, Dowdle Run All Over Falcons

The Falcons' run defense was rather poor in 2025, allowing the ninth-most yards per game on the ground with 126.2.

Atlanta is severely lacking in quality run stuffers on the interior of its defensive line, with perhaps LaCale London or Da'Shawn Hand being its best player in that regard, and its inside linebacker group is rough beyond Divine Diablo.

Jaylen Warren and Rico Dowdle should have plenty of holes to run through, even if Pittsburgh's offensive line is a question mark, and the pair posting a combined 135 rushing yards or so shouldn't be out of the question.

Aug 21, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Jamel Dean (35) lines up against the New York Jets during the first half at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jamel Dean Announces His Arrival

From Drake London to Kyle Pitts and Bijan Robinson, among others, Atlanta has plenty of weapons to keep tabs on in the passing game.

Dean had a quiet summer for Pittsburgh after signing a three-year deal worth $36.5 million with the team in free agency. Considering he allowed the fewest yards per target (4.7, minimum of 50 targets) and the lowest passer rating among outside cornerbacks (41.3) last year according to Next Gen Stats, however, he's still very much a top-flight player.

The 29-year-old knows the Falcons well from his days as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Dean will shine in coverage in Week 1 while also coming away with an interception in his first contest for the Steelers.

Steelers Win by 14, Hold Atlanta to Single Digits

To be frank, Atlanta's quarterback situation is a mess. Tua Tagovailoa suffered an oblique injury in practice on September 10 and 2024 first-round pick Michael Penix Jr. is battling through a knee injury, meaning third-stringer Cooper Rush might get the start.

Rush spent five years playing under Mike McCarthy with the Dallas Cowboys and went 9-5 over that span as a starter, but he threw no touchdowns and four interceptions over 52 passing attempts for the Baltimore Ravens last season.

The Falcons are going to be overly reliant on Robinson regardless of who's behind center for them, and he's more than capable of taking over a game by himself, but it won't be enough.

Pittsburgh, on the back of a strong defensive performance, will go out and capture a 23-9 victory as it opens the season 1-0 heading into a Week 2 matchup with the New England Patriots.

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