Three Reasons Steelers Will Beat Falcons

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are just days away from playing the Atlanta Falcons in their regular season opener. The lineup is seemingly set for head coach Mike McCarthy, and he's hoping to begin his tenure in Pittsburgh with a statement victory.

Standing in the Steelers' way is the Falcons, an NFC South opponent with a ton to prove. Atlanta welcomes their own new head coach, with former Cleveland Browns boss Kevin Stefanski taking over in the ATL.

On paper, the matchup is somewhat close. They both feature prominent offensive players, but finished the 2025 season with gaping flaws in their defenses. Trying to get off on the right foot in 2026, the Steelers have three reasons why they will defeat the Falcons in Week 1.

Best Defensive Line in Football Shows Up

McCarthy recently raved about the depth of the Steelers' defensive line, and that needs to be the team's best position group in Week 1. The Falcons have three legitimate offensive weapons in running back Bijan Robinson, wide receiver Drake London and tight end Kyle Pitts.

A good way to render those stars useless is to dominate the line of scrimmage, something this deep defensive line should be capable of. If the Steelers make quarterback Tua Tagovailoa uncomfortable, how could he possibly utilize the passing game? That takes away London, Pitts, and a huge piece of Robinson's effectiveness.

The defensive front is the key to victory in Week 1, and it's why the Steelers should feel confident entering this matchup.

May 28, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf (4) participates in OTA drills at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

DK Metcalf Dominance

It's year two for wide receiver DK Metcalf and quarterback Aaron Rodgers, and the 28-year-old wideout is ready to set the world on fire. Whether it's his conspiracy theories or his on-field production, Metcalf turns heads.

The question for the Steelers is how quick of a start does Metcalf get off to? He's going to be the focal point of the offense, and that hopefully leads to a solid and undeniable performance in Week 1.

Rookie Return Specialist

Kaden Wetjen is set to be the team's kick and punt returner to begin the regular season. The rookie fourth-round pick showed some serious playmaking skills during the team's preseason finale. His 45-yard punt return touchdown was the exact reason why the Steelers selected him out of Iowa.

Playing in his regular season debut, Wetjen aims to keep that momentum going. The Steelers will need him to keep improving, and a few big returns would certainly assist the team's effort against the Falcons.

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