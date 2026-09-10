A.J. Brown News Gives Steelers Advantage in Week 2

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have their focus set on Week 1 and the Atlanta Falcons. That being said, the organization of course has to keep tabs on the rest of their opponents in 2026.

One opponent the Steelers previously circled on their calendar was the New England Patriots. The Steelers take on the reigning AFC champions in Week 2 of the season, providing the stage for an early-season contest between two Super Bowl hopeful franchises.

Heading into the matchup, the Patriots held the advantage. That's no longer the case, however, as the Pats lost star wide receiver A.J. Brown in their season opener. If Brown is out of the picture, the Steelers now hold a distinct advantage that they must exploit.

#Patriots HC Mike Vrabel, speaking to reporters today, notes A.J. Brown is undergoing testing. Says he’s not sure he’ll be available for the next game but they’ll have to see. Notes no other injuries are a threat of missed time but “A.J.’s one we’ll have to monitor.” https://t.co/mAjr52q6r0 — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) September 10, 2026

How Steelers Benefit From This Update

The Patriots' big move this offseason was bringing in A.J. Brown. The 29-year-old receiver has surpassed 1,000 receiving yards six times in his NFL career, and that's why New England brought him in to be Drake Maye's top target.

Now, Brown has to deal with a reported high ankle sprain that could keep him on the shelf for anywhere from two to possibly six weeks or more. These types of injuries are finicky and unpredictable, and it might be a bit of time before he returns to the field.

For the Steelers, this should help defensive coordinator Patrick Graham zero in. Without Brown, the Patriots' passing attack takes a huge hit and steps back. Maye now has to rely on a combination of players like Mack Hollins, tight end Hunter Henry and his running back room to make up the difference.

That helps the Steelers' secondary in a significant way. They are also dealing with a partially damaged secondary as starting safety DeShon Elliott remains on Injured Reserve. But now, the task is that much easier for this group as they try to establish their identity early in the season.

Aug 03, 2026; Latrobe, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers linebackers Nick Herbig (51), T.J. Watt (90) and Alex Highsmith (56) participate in a practice session at Training camp at Saint Vincent College. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Edge Rush Opens Up

Not only does the secondary benefit from this development, but so does the Steelers' triumvirate of edge rushers. With the lack of a deep ball threat on the field, Graham can let his outside linebackers loose on Maye and the Patriots.

T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith and Nick Herbig will be salivating at the mouth in Week 2. They can "pin their ears back," as former head coach Mike Tomlin used to say, and let it rip as they try to rush the edge and collapse the pocket.

The Steelers are looking for a big win early in the season. Regardless of how things turn out in the season opener, defeating the defending AFC champions sends a message to the NFL. For right now, the Steelers hold a distinct advantage over the Patriots in their Week 2 matchup.

Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI, and find our podcast All Steelers Talk on YouTube or anywhere you listen!