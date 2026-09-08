Steelers Release Week 1 Depth Chart vs. Falcons

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers open their season, and a brand new chapter in franchise history, with a home game against the Atlanta Falcons.

The contest marks the first game for Steelers new head coach Mike McCarthy and his staff. A new era is in store, and no one is quite clear or sure where this road leads.

What is becoming clear, however, is the team's plan for their first team offense and defense. McCarthy has been a bit coy regarding specific positions, but the organization just released their first depth chart of the regular season. With it, the team has partially revealed their plans against the Falcons.

Steelers Finalize Offensive Line

Entering the regular season, the offensive line has their first team. Spencer Anderson is set to occupy the right guard position, while veteran Dylan Cook gets the first crack at the right tackle spot.

That temporarily ends the discussion of rookie Max Iheanachor earning the job, but that will remain a storyline to follow as the regular season unfolds.

Steelers Have Contingency Plans

One of the most interesting pieces of the team's first depth chart this season is the inclusion or two possible starters at multiple positions. At tight end, the team listed both Pat Freiermuth and Darnell Washington listed as the first player on the depth chart. With the designation of "or," both are technically the starters entering the regular season.

The same thing happened at cornerback. While Jamel Dean is listed as one starter on the outside, the other slot has a contingency plan. Joey Porter Jr. and Asante Samuel Jr. are both listed as the starters on the outside.

This is interesting because it seems the Steelers are making preparations for either possibility occurring regarding Porter Jr.'s contract negotiations. The team just watched as the New England Patriots signed Christian Gonzalez to a record-breaking deal, which should pave the way for a new extension for the Steelers' top defensive back.

But with the inclusion of Samuel Jr., it at least acknowledges that he might not be ready or available to play in Week 1. It's also an endorsement of how well Samuel Jr. has played over the course of training camp and the preseason.

Aug 21, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Kaden Wetjen (10) returns punt against the New York Jets during the second half at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rookie Claims Return Role

At the top of both the punt return and kick return positions is wide receiver Kaden Wetjen. The fourth-round pick was a surprise choice on the third day of the draft, but he's worked his way up to earn the trust of the coaching staff and an important special teams role.

That wasn't a guarantee, however. During the preseason, McCarthy frequently called out Wetjen and challenged him to improve. He answered the call in the preseason finale, returning a punt 45 yards for a touchdown against the Buffalo Bills.

That coaching has worked as the rookie is now going to be entrusted with a huge role entering the regular season.

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