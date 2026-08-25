Steelers Sign Former Texans DB

PITTSBURGH -- Ahead of their final preseason contest, the Pittsburgh Steelers are still trying to finalize their regular season roster. With several spots still up for grabs, the team added another player to the competition in the secondary.

The Steelers announced that they agreed to terms on a one-year contract with defensive back Brandon Hill. The financial details were not disclosed at the time of signing.

To make room for Hill on the roster, the Steelers also announced that they waived wide receiver Joaquin Davis.

Familiar Face Joins Steelers

Fans of the University of Pittsburgh are already aware of what Brandon HIll brings to the Steelers. Before he was drafted in the seventh round of the 2023 NFL Draft by the Houston Texans, Hill was a standout defender at Pitt between 2019 and 2022.

During his time at Pitt, Hill accumulated several accolades that put him on the NFL's radar. He earned Second-Team All-ACC honors during his junior season, and also was named All-ACC honorable mention as a senior.

What This Means for Steelers

A late addition to the roster throws a wrench into things, that's for sure. But even with Hill's arrival, there shouldn't be cause for concern. Hill brings a few years of NFL experience, but he hasn't been particularly impactful. He appeared in two regular season games as a rookie, but has spent the rest of his NFL career on practice squads.

In addition to his time with the Texans, he's also spent time with the Las Vegas Raiders and Chicago Bears organizations.

What that indicates, is that Hill isn't here to be a member of the 53-man roster. If anything, he's here to provide a bit of depth for the final preseason game and another option for the practice squad.

Mar 3, 2023; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Pittsburgh defensive back Brandon Hill (DB47) participates in drills at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Why Hill Was Brought In

It's not the flashiest of additions, but Hill's arrival might have been necessary. The team had previously brought in Isreal Mukuamu, a big safety who had previous experience with head coach MIke McCarthy while with the Dallas Cowboys. A lower-body injury forced Mukuamu out, and left the Steelers without a veteran depth safety behind Rayshawn Jenkins and Robert Spears-Jennings.

Hill fills that role temporarily. If they like what they see, it wouldn't be surprising for the former Pitt Panther to end up on the practice squad. If they don't like his game, then it's no harm, no foul as both sides move on.

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