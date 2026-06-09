Aaron Rodgers Taking Steelers Rookie QB Under His Wing

Aaron Rodgers has poured his wisdom and knowledge into Pittsburgh Steelers rookie quarterback Drew Allar throughout their time together up to this point in the offseason program.

While speaking with reporters during the final week of OTAs, Allar stated that Rodgers has gone out of his way to pull him off to the side during certain drills while also grilling him in the film room.

"He's pulled me aside during practice to talk through some drill work or things to focus on throughout different drills," Allar said, per 93.7 The Fan. "In the film room, just asking me questions of what I was seeing, what I was looking at and why, and just giving me a lot of knowledge, so I'm really excited to keep learning from him. Obviously he's one of the best to ever do it in this game, so the opportunity that I have is one I'm not going to take for granted."

Drew Allar very complimentary of Aaron Rodgers and how he’s helping him during #Steelers drills pic.twitter.com/XJIDBv2kAn — 93.7 The Fan (@937theFan) June 9, 2026

How Much Can Allar Grow as a Rookie Next to Rodgers?

Rodgers has gained the reputation of being a fantastic teammate over the years with plenty of testimonials on that front, and there aren't any better mentors out there for Allar or even Will Howard at an early stage of their respective careers.

Howard has already spent a year under Rodgers' wing and is now battling Mason Rudolph for the backup job behind the four-time MVP.

Allar, on the other hand, is still in the opening weeks of his professional career after being selected in the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft. The Penn State product also doesn't have the same pressure of having to perform this season that Howard does, as it's more or less understood that he's going to serve as the Steelers' No. 3 quarterback during his rookie campaign.

The reasoning for that is simple; Allar has a ton of work to do before he can see the field, at least during the regular season. He came into the league with his mechanics and intangibles being a mess, meaning head coach Mike McCarthy and the rest of the staff have quite the project on their hands.

Jun 9, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Drew Allar (16) participates in drills during Minicamp at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

What could make it all worth it, though, is Allar's raw talent in terms of his arm strength, which provides him with a high ceiling if the other aspects of the game he's lagging behind in come together somewhere down the line.

Rodgers can help accelerate that process by keeping an eye on Allar during practice and giving him pointers whenever he sees fit, or quizzing and working closely with the 22-year-old in the film room on a daily basis.

It's all going to come down to how smoothly Allar can implement everything that's being taught to him, and doing so is easier said than done.

The fact that he has steadily shown improvement, such as from Week 1 to 2 of OTAs, is a positive sign that he's a fast learner and is picking up what everyone else is putting down.

Training camp and the preseason will act as the first true test for Allar in terms of how much he's grown this summer, but just the fact that he's receptive to everything Rodgers and the Steelers have been teaching him proves he's focused on grinding to become the best version of himself on the field.

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