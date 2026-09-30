Steelers Leave Door Open for Two Injured Veterans to Play vs. Browns

PITTSBURGH -- Ahead of their Week 4 contest and a Thursday Night Football battle with a division rival, the Pittsburgh Steelers received some important news. The Steelers have just three days of rest before taking on the Cleveland Browns with first place in the AFC North on the line, and injury concerns are taking over this coming contest.

With kick-off nearing, the Steelers are leaving the door open for two of their veteran cornerbacks to play in the Week 4 contest.

In the team's latest injury report, the Steelers ruled defensive back Jalen Ramsey and cornerback Brandin Echols questionable for the game against the Browns. Ramsey is dealing with a broken wrist he suffered in Week 3 against the Cincinnati Bengals while Echols works his way back out of the concussion protocol after a nasty head-on-head collision with Bengals return man Ke'Shawn Williams.

These two join cornerback Joey Porter Jr. and running back Rico Dowdle as the only players on Pittsburgh's injury report. Both Dowdle and Porter Jr. have been ruled out against the Browns.

Steelers Counting on Ramsey

The Steelers have a depleted secondary entering this crucial contest. The latest updates on both Echols and Ramsey are huge for the defense. Without those two veterans, the team would be down three of their top and most experienced defensive backs. With this defense playing on just a few days' rest, the Browns' offense will be in for an absolute treat if they see a tired, second-string version of the Pittsburgh defense.

Ramsey is the big piece of the puzzle. His versatility is key. He's been used a blitzer, in the nickel and as a safety over the first three weeks. Defensive coordinator Patrick Graham is using him in a variety of ways while keeping him fresh, and his presence is going to be key to stopping Cleveland tight end Harold Fannin Jr.

Jan 12, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Brandin Echols (26) reacts after a play during the second half of an AFC Wild Card Round game against the Houston Texans at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Echols Brings Special Teams Pop to Steelers

But Echols is not some throwaway player in Pittsburgh. He's a frequent contributor in the rotation of defensive backs, and his ability to play in the slot gives the Steelers much-needed depth at the position. If Ramsey can't go, but Echols can, the Steelers can employ the same defensive approach on Thursday Night Football because of him.

He also brings a ton on special teams. His heroic play against Cincinnati created a turnover and swung the momentum in Pittsburgh's favor during a pivotal moment. His speed makes him a huge asset on the punt coverage team, and that's perhaps more important to the team than his play on defense.

Either way, the Steelers are leaving the door open for both to play in an early-season matchup against the Browns that might have huge implications down the line.

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