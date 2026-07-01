Five Steelers Players Playing for Their Next Contract

With training camp on the horizon, the Pittsburgh Steelers are focused on reaching extensions with the rest of their 2023 draft class, namely Joey Porter Jr., Keeanu Benton and potentially Spencer Anderson.

Elsewhere on the roster, there are a handful of young players who will be looking to play their way into their own new contracts once next offseason arrives as well as some veterans on expiring deals that could cash in down the line with strong showings of their own in 2026.

With that, here are five Steelers who will be playing for their next contract this year.

Dec 8, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers guard Mason McCormick (66) reacts as he takes the field against the Cleveland Browns at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Mason McCormick

Troy Fautanu and Zach Frazier are locks to garner top-of-the-market-type extensions from the Steelers next offseason. Though the organization would surely prefer to keep all three offensive line starters from their 2024 draft class long-term, McCormick would be the odd man out amongst that group if it comes down to it.

That isn't a knock on McCormick and what he's accomplished as a former fourth-round pick. He's started 31 games over his two seasons in Pittsburgh thus far and allowed only 25 pressures with four sacks over 1,031 total snaps at right guard in 2025, according to Pro Football Focus.

As he moves over to left guard, the position he played at South Dakota State, McCormick doesn't necessarily have a ton to prove as a good, dependable piece for the Steelers, but he could lock in his payday with a strong showing in 2026.

Roman Wilson

The first two seasons of Wilson's career haven't gone as expected for all parties involved. The 2024 third-rounder was a standout at Michigan, helping the program win the national title as a senior, and he had the look of a potential set-it-and-forget-it type of player at wide receiver.

Wilson suffered ankle and hamstring injuries as a rookie that limited him to just five regular season snaps, however, and it never appeared as though he fully entered Aaron Rodgers' circle of trust in 2025.

After logging 166 yards and two touchdowns in 13 games last year, Wilson is hoping for an uptick in his numbers and playing time in Mike McCarthy's system before entering the final season of his rookie contract in 2027.

Wilson took some steps forward during the offseason program, and if that translates to consistent production, he could put himself in a nice spot when it comes to his next deal.

Should the opposite occur and he fail to establish himself in a new scheme, however, Wilson may be on his way out of Pittsburgh.

Dec 15, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Patrick Queen (6) drops into coverage against the Miami Dolphins during the second half at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Patrick Queen

Queen's three-year, $41 million contract with the Steelers stood as the largest for an outside free agent in franchise history when the agreement came together in March 2024.

He's racked up 249 tackles with 2.0 sacks and three forced fumbles over 34 games in the black and gold to go with a Pro Bowl nod in 2024. Queen hasn't quite lived up to expectations, though, and a rather rough 2025 campaign has him in need of a bounce-back year in a new scheme under defensive coordinator Patrick Graham.

There's no questioning Queen's raw talent, and even through his struggles he's remained a starting-caliber inside linebacker. Whether it's in Pittsburgh or elsewhere, however, the 26-year-old will undeniably be playing for his next contract in 2026.

Payton Wilson

Wilson has played alongside Queen as the Steelers' tandem at inside linebacker since he was selected in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

The 26-year-old has all the speed in the world, but he just simply hasn't come along as the organization likely hoped he would quite yet.

His run defense is spotty at best, and while he has all the traits necessary to thrive in coverage, there are some flaws to iron out on that front as well.

Wilson will remain under contract in 2027 before his rookie deal expires. If he doesn't find a way to improve across the board, though, a second deal with Pittsburgh is no guarantee.

May 28, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers safety Jaquan Brisker (3) participates in OTA drills at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jaquan Brisker

One of Pittsburgh's most notable additions in free agency this offseason, Brisker inked a one-year deal worth $5.5 million with his hometown team on what was widely regarded as a major discount.

The 27-year-old started 52 games over his four seasons with the Chicago Bears and recorded 93 tackles with a sack and an interception in 2025. He did miss all but five contests during the 2024 campaign while dealing with a concussion, though, which has become a bit of a recurring issue for him.

Brisker will slot in as a starter at safety next to DeShon Elliott this season. Should he thrive in Graham's system and stay healthy, the large contract that he likely thought was coming back in March may be waiting for him next offseason instead.

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