Steelers QB Battle Is One-Sided

One of the biggest storylines surrounding the Pittsburgh Steelers as they get ready to begin training camp is the battle for the backup job between Will Howard and Mason Rudolph.

With Aaron Rodgers locked in as the starter and Drew Allar primed to handle QB3 duties as a rookie who has a ways to go before he can see the field in any meaningful capacity, Howard and Rudolph will duke it out for the final spot on the roster.

From the outside looking in, however, the fight for the No. 2 job is incredibly one-sided in favor of Howard as the younger option with a higher ceiling and more of a prospective future in Pittsburgh than Rudolph has as a veteran on an expiring contract.

That doesn't mean the battle is already decided and Rudolph is in an irredeemable spot, but Howard is in the driver's seat and will likely be given every opportunity to win the job.

Jun 9, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Will Howard (18) participates in drills during Minicamp at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Might Not Be Much of a Race for QB2 Job After All

Though it is true that Rudolph can't entirely be ruled out as the potential winner of the backup job for a second season in a row, that actually turning out to be the outcome would be an upset of sorts.

Rudolph is a completely capable, if not unremarkable, backup who has played in 34 games throughout his career and made 19 starts, which includes a Week 12 step-in appearance in relief of an injured Rodgers against the Chicago Bears last season that resulted in a close 31-28 loss on the road.

Does Rudolph give Pittsburgh its best opportunity to remain competitive and pick up a win if Rodgers has to miss any time in his age-43 campaign? A strong argument could be made that that's the case, and there's no arguing that he's far more proven than Howard.

It's understandable why the Steelers may covet rostering a more reliable backup, though the case for doing so is only based on giving the organization the best chance to scrape by over a limited set of games.

If Rodgers were to ever miss extended time, Pittsburgh's season would essentially go down the drain if Rudolph is behind center.

Howard, on the other hand, provides far more of a ceiling and is the more worthwhile choice should the Steelers want increased odds of going on a run. The 24-year-old's floor is lower than Rudolph's due to the fact that he didn't play during his rookie season and is an unknown commodity as a result.

With another year under contract before his rookie deal expires, and considering how the coaching staff has spoken about him, Howard is the obvious favorite in the race for the backup job, as he should be.

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