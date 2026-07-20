Steelers Notable Injuries to Monitor Going Into Training Camp

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a few injury situations that must be monitored once training camp begins.

A vast majority of the Steelers' roster is healthy and ready to go once the team makes its way over to Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, though a few impact players are recovering from substantial injuries and thus have some questions surrounding their state of affairs.

Ranging from unclear timelines to players who are healthy but have dealt with a slew of issues over the past few seasons, here are the injury situations Pittsburgh has to keep a watchful eye on for the rest of the summer.

Broderick Jones

One of the bigger wild cards of the season for Pittsburgh, Jones' health is a main storyline to keep tabs on as we close in on training camp.

The 2023 first-rounder, who moved to left tackle last year following the departure of Dan Moore Jr. to the Tennessee Titans in free agency, suffered a season-ending neck injury in Week 12 against the Chicago Bears.

Jones later underwent spinal fusion surgery, and while he was on the field for warm-ups during OTAs, he did not participate during team drills and it's still unclear when he may be fully cleared.

A stint on the PUP list feels like it may be in the cards, especially considering no concrete timeline has publicly been revealed for Jones.

The Steelers declined Jones' fifth-year option earlier this offseason, and with as significant of an injury as he suffered, there are a ton of unknowns about his status moving forward.

Jun 9, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Donte Kent (34) participates in drills during Minicamp at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Donte Kent Jr.

A seventh-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft with blazing speed at cornerback who displayed his potential as a return specialist during his final year at Central Michigan, Kent never got the opportunity to showcase his talent as a rookie.

He was placed on the reserve/injured list at final roster cuts last August due to an ankle injury, and while his 21-day practice window was opened in early December, he suffered an ACL injury that subsequently ended his year.

Kent worked his way back onto the field during OTAs, but it remains to be seen how he looks during training camp and the preseason.

His athletic traits help him profile as a potential contributor on special teams, though cracking the 53-man roster will prove to be tough.

DeShon Elliott

After a standout 2024 campaign that netted him a two-year, $12.5 million extension last offseason, Elliott suited up for just five games in 2025.

He first suffered an MCL sprain against the New York Jets in Week 1, which kept him out until Week 4. Then, in Week 8 vs. the Green Bay Packers, Elliott both hyperextended his knee and tore his hamstring, keeping him out for the remainder of the year.

Elliott said he's "good now" during mandatory minicamp, and he's set to take on a larger workload now that training camp is around the corner. Any time a player is coming off a major injury, however, caution has to be exercised.

May 28, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Jamel Dean (35) participates in OTA drills at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jamel Dean

Dean signed a three-year contract worth $36.75 million with Pittsburgh as a free agent in March and is a difference-maker at cornerback when healthy.

The 29-year-old's inclusion on this list isn't due to a significant injury he's actively recovering from, but rather his history of nagging issues that have kept him off the field consistently throughout his career.

Dean missed a total of three games for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2025 with hip and shoulder injuries. Prior to that, he was out for five contests during the 2024 campaign with hamstring and knee injuries after being absent for four games in 2023 with neck and ankle ailments as well as a concussion.

Again, Dean isn't dealing with any injuries currently, though the Steelers are going to have to remain cognizant of his health.

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