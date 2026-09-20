Steelers Get Huge Troy Fautanu News Before Patriots Game

The Pittsburgh Steelers are missing a few key pieces for their Week 2 matchup against the New England Patriots, but they received some good news regarding one of their starters ahead of the contest.

Left tackle Troy Fautanu, who had been dealing with a foot injury throughout this past week, is officially slated to be active and start for the Steelers, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Steelers left tackle Troy Fautanu (questionable, ankle) is expected to play Sunday vs New England, per source. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) September 20, 2026

The 2024 first-round pick was listed as questionable on the team's final injury report of the week, though he ultimately was deemed healthy enough to suit up at Gillette Stadium.

Fautanu's Start to the Season

There were always going to be some growing pains for Fautanu this year as he moved from right tackle back to left tackle, where he played during his collegiate career at Washington.

He had some hiccups throughout training camp and the preseason, and his regular season debut at the position certainly wasn't perfect against the Atlanta Falcons.

Pittsburgh came away with a 20-13 victory over the Falcons, but Fautanu gave up three pressures (per Pro Football Focus) and wasn't much of a factor in the run game either.

Fautanu was also initially a non-participant in practice on September 16 with his foot injury, but he had worked his way back to practicing in a full capacity by September 18.

Despite some of the struggles he's endured at left tackle thus far, Fautanu has the tools to become a franchise-type talent for the Steelers. The offense is better set up for success when he's on the field, and having him active vs. New England is a nice boost for the unit as a whole.

Jun 9, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Max Iheanachor (71) participates in drills during Minicamp at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Iheanachor Will Have to Wait

At certain points this past week, it appeared as though first-round pick Max Iheanachor may ultimately be called upon to make his first career start depending on Fautanu's status.

He made his debut by recording a single snap at right tackle against Atlanta when Fautanu was pulled off the field and briefly examined for an injury.

With Fautanu active and Dylan Cook remaining the starter at right tackle, however, it's not quite Iheanachor's time just yet.

If Cook continues to falter, though, it shouldn't take long for Pittsburgh to pull the plug and insert Iheanachor into the starting lineup.

The Arizona State product is still raw, though he offers far more upside than Cook at this stage.

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