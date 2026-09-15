Steelers Release Week 2 Depth Chart Against Patriots

The Pittsburgh Steelers have put out their depth chart ahead of a Week 2 matchup with the reigning AFC champions.

As the Steelers get set to hit the road for another early season matchup with the New England Patriots, much like they had in Week 3 last year, the team did not make any notable changes across their depth chart.

Coming off of a 20-13 victory over the Atlanta Falcons at Acrisure Stadium in the season opener, Pittsburgh appears set to run things back as it looks to move to 2-0 at Gillette Stadium this weekend.

Aug 27, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Dylan Cook (60) prepares to block Buffalo Bills linebacker Michael Hoecht (55) in the second quarter preseason game at New Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

No OL Changes

If the Steelers were going to make any changes to their starting lineup before facing New England, right guard and right tackle stood out as the likeliest positions at which a swap would've occurred.

Dylan Cook had a rough outing against the Falcons, allowing a sack and three total pressures at right tackle (per Pro Football Focus).

Spencer Anderson wasn't much better at right guard, though his job didn't appear to be in as much jeopardy as Cook's after Week 1.

First-round pick Max Iheanachor had his preseason shortened due to an upper-body injury he suffered during training camp, but he's been back healthy for several weeks at this point and flashed some intriguing potential throughout the summer.

For that reason, he's the higher-upside play at right tackle for the Steelers. The team isn't ready to make that change yet, but it might only take another underwhelming performance or two from Cook to motivate them to make a change.

Jan 12, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) reacts after a play during the second half of an AFC Wild Card Round game against the Houston Texans at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Porter Jr., Samuel Jr. Still Listed Together

Joey Porter Jr. was inactive in Week 1 while remaining in a ramp-up period as he works his way back for Pittsburgh after missing all of training camp on the PUP list with a back injury.

His contract situation has, of course, significantly complicated matters as well. Regardless, it appears he's set to participate at an elevated level during practice this week and thus may return in the near future for the Steelers.

Pittsburgh still listed Porter Jr. OR Asante Samuel Jr. as the starter at one of the boundary cornerback spots alongside Jamel Deal, however.

Samuel Jr. ended up starting and playing 60 defensive snaps vs. Atlanta in Porter Jr.'s absence and allowed one catch on two targets in coverage for a total of 21 yards.

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