Steelers Must Start Max Iheanachor in Week 2

The Pittsburgh Steelers won their Week 1 matchup over the Atlanta Falcons in spite of a mediocre performance from their defense.

The Steelers’ defense was rather fantastic throughout the game despite Bijan Robinson’s big day, holding Atlanta to a total of 238 yards on offense while forcing a pair of interceptions against Cooper Rush.

Pittsburgh’s offense wasn’t much better, however, as it posted just 264 yards on offense.

The offensive line wasn’t a massive storyline coming out of the contest, but it wouldn’t be fair to say that the unit as a whole was stellar on the day against a poor Falcons pass rush.

The two names that have stuck out the most in terms of how reliable they are as well as the security of their respective jobs at right guard and right tackle are Spencer Anderson and Dylan Cook.

Brock Hoffman and first-round pick Max Iheanachor are waiting for their opportunities behind Anderson and Cook, respectively, and perhaps that could come as soon as Week 2 against the New England Patriots.

Aug 21, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers guard Spencer Anderson (74) takes the field to play the New York Jets at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

How Anderson and Cook Performed vs. Atlanta

Atlanta finished the contest with two sacks, both of which came from Za’Darius Smith, as well as six quarterback hits, meaning they got to Aaron Rodgers a decent amount overall.

The offensive line still has a ways to go before it can be declared reliable, and that’s primarily true in the case of Anderson and Cook.

According to Pro Football Focus, it was Cook who struggled the most between him and Anderson on the right side. He ended up giving up a sack and three pressures in what was a below-average showing.

Anderson was better in pass protection at the very least per PFF, not ceding a sack while giving up a single pressure.

Aug 03, 2026; Latrobe, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Max Iheanachor (71) blocks linebacker T.J. Watt (90.)during a practice session at Training camp at Saint Vincent College. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Why Iheanachor Should Enter Starting Lineup in Week 2

The main reason why Hoffman might be considered a safer or more logical candidate to enter the starting lineup and take Anderson’s place at right guard is because he has 1,212 snaps of regular season experience.

At the same time, Anderson is also more of a known commodity than Cook, even if it’s not by much.

Stronger tackle play is also more valuable than it is at guard, especially in pass protection.

Iheanachor is still raw, but he offers a ton of upside for the Steelers given his athleticism and strength.

He stood out during training camp and appeared further along than expected at that stage of his career before suffering an upper-body injury that kept him out of the first two preseason games.

Iheanachor wasn’t perfect against the Buffalo Bills in the preseason opener, though there were some flashes of his potential throughout the contest.

Is it risky to hand him the right tackle job? Potentially. If Pittsburgh is going to attempt to reach its ceiling offensively, though, it has to turn to Iheanachor sooner rather than later.

Cook simply doesn’t hold up well enough, more so than Anderson, meaning it should potentially be time to call Iheanachor’s number in Week 2.

Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI, and find our podcast All Steelers Talk on YouTube or anywhere you listen!