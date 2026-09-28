Steelers Had Interest in Super Bowl Champion Guard

The Pittsburgh Steelers reportedly were in the running for a veteran offensive lineman who has gone on to sign with the Green Bay Packers.

According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, the Steelers were interested in Mekhi Becton before he joined the Packers, though he believed the latter presented a better opportunity for him.

The #Steelers also had interest in Mekhi Becton, but the opportunity with the #Packers made more sense, per source. https://t.co/rXsBii7c8P — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) September 28, 2026

Pittsburgh has a need for depth at guard, though it'll have to keep searching after missing out on Becton.

Steelers' O-Line Turnaround in Week 3

Exiting a Week 2 outing against the New England Patriots in which Pittsburgh's offensive line gave up four sacks, it's understandable why the organization would have begun scouring the market for any potential outside help.

Spencer Anderson and Dylan Cook both got off to poor starts, and the former also suffered a bone break in his leg against the Patriots.

Ultimately, the Steelers' solution was to insert Brock Hoffman and first-round pick Max Iheanachor into the starting lineup at right guard and right tackle, respectively, in place of Anderson and Cook for the team's Week 3 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals.

That decision paid off in spades, as Pittsburgh's offense tallied a total of 411 yards en route to a 30-27 victory over its AFC North rivals.

The Steelers held Cincinnati to two sacks, and according to ESPN's Benjamin Solak, Aaron Rodgers' 3.19-second time to throw was his longest in any game for the black and gold up to this point.

Both Hoffman and Iheanachor made an immediate impact for Pittsburgh, and perhaps the team has found a formula up front that will help the offense continue to produce at a high level moving forward.

Nov 9, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers guard Mekhi Becton (73) reacts after the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Would Becton Have Made Sense for Steelers?

With rookie guard Gennings Dunker having been placed on the reserve/injured list while Anderson is also far from 100 percent with his own injury, Pittsburgh does need additional depth along the interior of its offensive line.

Becton is intriguing simply because he's a relatively notable name and was one of the more high-profile free agents left on the market regardless of position.

A first-round pick by the New York Jets in 2020, Becton has been plagued by injuries throughout his career.

He has started 45 contests over the past three years and was part of a stout Philadelphia Eagles offensive line in 2024 that helped propel the team to a Super Bowl title that season, though he was borderline disastrous for the Los Angeles Chargers in 2025.

It would've been hard for the Steelers to get much out of Becton, and he wouldn't have been an upgrade over Hoffman or potentially even Anderson given how he played in Los Angeles last year.

Again, Pittsburgh will likely add another offensive lineman in the near future, but Becton wouldn't have been a quality option.

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