Steelers Testing Out OL Changes Before Bengals Game

The Pittsburgh Steelers might be pondering some changes along their offensive line ahead of a Week 3 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals.

During the portions of practice open to the media so far this week, the Steelers have appeared to be testing out a number of different combinations in hopes of remedying the group's struggles that have plagued them as well as the entire offense over the first two games of the season.

From Brock Hoffman working alongside Zach Frazier to Max Iheanachor working next to Hoffman while Spencer Anderson and Dylan Cook have moved around a bit while working with Ryan McCollum, Pittsburgh seems open to shifting around its personnel and making the necessary alterations moving forward.

During today’s brief viewing window combinations on the OL were similar to yesterday:

• Hoffman with Frazier

• Hoffman with Iheanachor

• Anderson with Cook — Mike DeFabo (@MikeDeFabo) September 24, 2026

Anderson's Injury Could Accelerate Changes

Insider Mark Kaboly reported that Anderson suffered a bone break in his leg during Pittsburgh's Week 2 loss to the New England Patriots.

The 2023 seventh-round pick, who is in the last year of his rookie contract, was not pulled from that contest and has since participated in practice.

Given his poor level of play, however, evidenced by a team-high 9.3 percent pressure rate allowed (per SumerSports), Anderson had really been a prime candidate to be replaced by Hoffman at right guard before his injury was revealed.

Hoffman has some considerable regular season experience at the position, having logged 389 snaps there for the Dallas Cowboys in 2024 (per Pro Football Focus).

The Steelers can't keep things status quo along the offensive line, and for as unfortunate as Anderson's injury is, it could further open the door for Hoffman to step in and potentially help stabilize the unit as soon as this week's game against the Bengals.

Jun 9, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Max Iheanachor (71) participates in drills during Minicamp at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Steelers Can't Stop There

Pittsburgh has allowed six sacks and a pressure rate of 43.8 percent (per SumerSports), both of which rank near the bottom of the league, while its eight yards before contact is the fewest in the NFL up to this point.

Aaron Rodgers has been under constant duress through two games, and frankly the offense as a whole isn't going to improve in any meaningful manner until the offensive line improves across the board.

There's been some apparent communication issues thus far, which was to be expected with Troy Fautanu and Mason McCormick switching sides while learning a new system under Mike McCarthy.

Some attrition is expected as the year goes along, though it's become clear that both Anderson or Cook aren't starting-caliber players.

Hoffman and Iheanachor, in all likelihood, aren't going to be immediate saviors for the offensive line when or if they're called upon.

Both players are the clear-cut best options for Pittsburgh at this point in time, though, and they'd raise both the floor and ceiling of the position group.

Cincinnati's defense has thrived to begin the season and boasts a strong pass rush, making it all the more imperative that the Steelers seriously consider making those changes this week.

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