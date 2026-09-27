Steelers Making Two OL Changes for Bengals Game

The Pittsburgh Steelers are making a pair of changes to their offensive line as they get ready to face the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 3.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Steelers are inserting Brock Hoffman and first-round pick Max Iheanachor into the starting lineup at right guard and right tackle, respectively, for the first time this season.

The #Steelers will feature an entirely new right side of their O-line this week, with first-round rookie OT Max Iheanachor making his debut as a starter, sources say.



In addition, Brock Hoffman will be at right guard. It all starts up front. pic.twitter.com/dhJUSDGUD8 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 27, 2026

Spencer Anderson and Dylan Cook had started each of the first two contests of the year at right guard and right tackle, respectively. The former suffered a bone break in his leg during Pittsburgh's Week 2 loss to the New England Patriots, however, and both players struggled rather mightily to open the campaign, leading the team to make a change.

The Steelers have given up six sacks thus far along with a 43.8 percent pressure rate, per SumerSports. Aaron Rodgers has had little time to work with from the pocket, and the hope is that both Hoffman and Iheanachor can stabilize the right side of the offensive line moving forward.

These swaps up front were largely teased through practice this week, and now Pittsburgh is officially making moves leading into its first AFC North game of the year.

Jul 29, 2026; Latrobe, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Brock Hoffman (67) participates in drills at training camp at Saint Vincent College. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Can Hoffman and Iheanachor be Saviors for O-Line?

Though placing Hoffman and Iheanachor into the starting lineup was a near necessity for the Steelers considering how the season has began for them, expectations can't get too high.

Hoffman picked up a good amount of experience with the Dallas Cowboys from 2022-2025, logging a total of 1,212 offensive snaps and making 16 starts along the way.

The 27-year-old has always been more of a good, versatile backup who can step in and start for a few weeks if necessary rather than profiling as a solid full-time starter.

As for Iheanachor, he has the raw strength, size and athletic tools to eventually develop into a franchise right tackle.

He's still relatively new to football, though, having started playing at East Los Angeles College in 2021, and it showed with his technical shortcomings in his tape as a prospect coming out of Arizona State.

Iheanachor did come on strong during training camp, though an upper-body injury halted some of his momentum and forced him to miss the first two games of the preseason.

He is an important part of Pittsburgh's future, though no one should panic if he doesn't look like a finished product right from the jump.

Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI, and find our podcast All Steelers Talk on YouTube or anywhere you listen!