Jalen Ramsey Reveals Problem With Steelers

Jalen Ramsey hinted at a bit of a disconnect that's ongoing for the Pittsburgh Steelers on the defensive side of the ball.

When asked how quickly the Steelers' recent additions, including cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting, could get up to speed and how he could help them get ready, Ramsey said the coaches have to put those newcomers out on the field so that they can get acclimated while explaining the apparent disconnect at hand.

"The coaches just have to put them out there with us so that we can all get on the same page," Ramsey said. "There's a little bit of a disconnect here right now, just with what we want to do on the field and how we play as a team and how we play together as a secondary versus just throwing the playbook in their hand and the coaches saying, 'This is how it has to look.' That's not how football works, so the best way to get guys acclimated and the best way to get guys on the same page is actually being able to practice with each other and play games with each other."

Steelers Have to be Player-Driven

Echoing some of Aaron Rodgers' comments from earlier in the week, where he said that, "player-led teams are the best teams," Ramsey hammered home that same point and once again stated that everyone has to be on the same page moving forward when asked if the disconnect is between his room and the coaching staff or between the new players and the rest of the players.

"I think Aaron said it the other day in his press conference, the best teams that I've been on in my career are player-led teams," Ramsey said. "We're the ones on the field. We're the ones that see and feel how the game's going and the flow of the game. When we can all be on the same page, that usually brings some success, instead of just some guys going with the flow of the game, some guys going off of experience and then some guys having a playbook stuck in their locker and have to learn by the book things. Offenses, nowadays in 2026, don't give you by the book, drawn-up formations. We just gotta get that together, I think that's the biggest thing."

Sep 27, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) pressures Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

How Can Pittsburgh Remedy Its Issues?

From Cam Heyward and T.J. Watt both showing frustration on the sideline to a heated exchange between Rodgers and head coach Mike McCarthy, the Steelers had a number of situations in which emotions were high and visible throughout their Week 4 loss to the Cleveland Browns.

Rodgers himself noted that those types of emotions and outbursts are a positive, and Heyward stated that he's, "not going to apologize," for being openly frustrated since it's part of the game and that Pittsburgh holds itself to a high standard, meaning the team gets, "pissed off," when it doesn't meet it.

In terms of Ramsey's comments, he believes the likes of Murphy-Bunting and Terell Smith, both of whom signed to the Steelers' 53-man roster this week, will best adjust to a new system by getting as many reps as possible with the rest of the defense, whether it be in practice or in games.

Perhaps there's differing opinions or philosophies between some of the coaches and players on how to adapt and ensure that the team as a whole is operating to its fullest capacity, as Ramsey alluded to.

Whatever the case may be, the Steelers have to figure it out quickly, or else their season could be in danger.

Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI, and find our podcast All Steelers Talk on YouTube or anywhere you listen!