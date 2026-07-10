Steelers' Jaquan Brisker Gets Advice From NFL Legend Aaron Donald

PITTSBURGH -- While the Pittsburgh Steelers never had the pleasure of Aaron Donald suiting up in the Black and Gold, but the love for the all-time great remains strong from his hometown team.

The Steelers are trying to find a level of defensive success similar to what Donald enjoyed during his NFL career. As a multiple-time Defensive Player of the Year and Super Bowl winner, he knows a thing or two about finding success in the NFL. That's what made his recent advice to Steelers safety Jaquan Brisker all the more important to listen to.

The pair recently worked out together and chatted on the 2Tenths Speed & Agility podcast. During their chat, Donald shared the most critical advice: keeping yourself and your body healthy.

"Keep grinding, but make sure you're taking care of your body though," Donald warned. "That's the most important thing. It's a long season, a lot of football."

Why Donald's Advice Matters Specifically to Brisker

The Steelers landed Brisker on a bargain during free agency, giving the talented Penn State product a one-year, $5 million deal. A four-year starter with the Chicago Bears, he saw his 2024 cut short after just five games. When he's on the field, however, he's a productive member of any defense. In 2025, he recorded 93 tackles, eight pass breakups and one interception over 17 games. So, if anybody on the Steelers needs to take care of his body throughout the year, it's Brisker.

Further complicating the matter is that fellow starting safety DeShon Elliott is coming back from his own major injury. A lower-body ailment ended his 2025 season, and while he's on track to return fully in 2026, his health, just like Brisker's, will be a looming question all season long.

May 28, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers safety Jaquan Brisker (3) participates in OTA drills at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Steelers Counting on Safety Duo

The safety tandem has to be the best part of the secondary in order to achieve what new defensive coordinator Patrick Graham is trying to achieve. The Steelers were one of the most putrid passing defenses in 2025, finishing ranked 29th overall in passing yards allowed per game. Ineffective and inconsistent safety play was a huge piece of that and a reason why they allowed chunk plays regularly.

Brisker and Elliott give the Steelers exactly what Graham has asked for. They have two run-stuffing and playmaking safeties who can cover athletic tight ends and slot receivers while also being trusted to make the tackle in open space. If that holds true in 2026, the Steelers' secondary and overall defense has the chance to leapfrog into a top-10 unit.

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