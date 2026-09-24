Steelers, Joey Porter Jr. Resolution May Be Nearing

PITTSBURGH -- The situation between the Pittsburgh Steelers and cornerback Joey Porter Jr. may be nearing an actual resolution.

It's been months since this ongoing saga began for the Steelers and their top young defensive back. With no contract extension ironed out before the season began, there are limited options remaining. Porter Jr. can give in, and return to the field without a new deal. Alternatively, the Steelers could trade him or place him on the restricted list. The third option on the table, that is out of both sides' control, is an injury keeping him off the field.

But things are moving in the right direction. Porter Jr. took part in more practice time than he has in weeks, which is an encouraging sign ahead of their Week 3 contest against the Cincinnati Bengals. It feels like finally, there might be a resolution nearing between the Steelers and their polarizing defensive back.

JPJ Finally Ramping Up

The first few weeks of the regular season can be best described as stop and start for Porter Jr. He's gone from being in conditioning mode, to his back injury being the reason he wasn't participating, to ramping up, back to not participating and everything in between.

But finally, with a few days before their Week 3, JPJ showed signs of life. He not only participated in the team stretches during the first open viewing window for the media, he was also still out there during the second open window, working with the rest of the team.

It's a small step, but when literally nothing has happened for two weeks, this feels like real progress.

He confirmed that there has been progress when he recently spoke with the media.

"I did everything today and it went smooth," he said.

He also denied two speculations that have run rampant. He said he never sought a second opinion on his back injury and hasn't requested a trade from the organization.

Nov 30, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) reacts against the Buffalo Bills during the second half at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chatter Growing for Steelers and JPJ Resolution

The chatter has been nonstop surrounding JPJ, but there was a slightly different message behind head coach Mike McCarthy's most recent words. Instead of just saying there was a plan for him, he mentioned that Porter Jr. put in a good day's work and "hit the target" at his most recent practice.

"I thought he had quality work yesterday," he said. "He hit the target on what was planned for him."

One can only assume that he hit the target once again by participating in another full practice. Even if it was in a limited capacity once again, Porter Jr. is at least trending in the right direction. One of the most illuminating statements he made was when he was asked about whether he believes he will play this season and if he is willing to play without an extension. The answer to both was the same.

"Yeah, definitely," he said in response to each question.

That's more than this team could say before either of their first two games. It's not much, but this drama might finally be reaching its climax.

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