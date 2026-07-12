Steelers Last-Round Safety Has Tantalizing NFL Upside

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers selected defensive back Robert Spears-Jennings in the seventh round of the 2026 NFL Draft. A defender with the Oklahoma Sooners for four seasons, he was a two-year starter and team captain as a senior, and now he is trying to make the leap to the NFL as a rookie.

The good news for the Steelers' rookie is that the team is searching for the ever-elusive depth every secondary seeks. Spears-Jennings is a raw prospect in many ways, but a few traits make it clear why the Steelers took a shot on him in the final round of the draft.

It's also what gives Spears-Jennings tantalizing upside in the NFL. If everything comes together, he has the tools to become a legitimate weapon on special teams while also filling a crucial need for this team in 2026.

The Best-Case Scenario: Grant Delpit

It's not quite often that the Cleveland Browns are the model for the Steelers, but a five-year starter would be the best-case scenario for Spears-Jennings. Browns safety Grant Delpit is a tall, rangy player who does a bit of everything on the field. At 6'3" and roughly 210 pounds, he's an asset in the run game, posting a missed tackle rate of 11.1% in 2025 while registering over 300 snaps lined up in the box.

Delpit can also drop back into coverage and succeed. While targeted, he was one of the better coverage safeties in the NFL. He allowed 42 receptions on 61 passes attempted, meaning quarterbacks completed just under 69% of their passes when targeting Delpit.

For Spears-Jennings, Delpit is the ultimate player to shoot for. At Oklahoma, Spears-Jennings showed athleticism, adding to that by posting a ridiculous 4.32-second 40-yard dash time at the NFL Draft Combine and an NFL-ready frame. Measuring in at 6'1" and 205 pounds, he has the size to be a force in both the run and pass game, provided he takes the next steps in his technique and anticipation.

DB Robert Spears-Jennings (#3) practices rushing a punter at the University of Oklahoma (OU) first fall open football practice, Friday, Aug. 1, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

More Realistic: Isaiah Pola-Mao, Las Vegas Raiders Box Safety

A more realistic player that Spears-Jennings could replicate is Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao.

The easy comparison to make is the size. Pola-Mao is a bit bigger, coming in at 6'4" and 205 pounds, but Spears-Jennings has a similarly strong physique.

The deeper dive is that Pola-Mao is a free safety that works best as a box safety, helping in the run. According to data from Pro Football Focus, he played over 700 snaps at free safety, followed by 250 lined up in the box and another 102 as a slot defender in 2025. With Spears-Jennings' ability to explode in one direction towards the ball-carrier, he might be best suited as a run-supporting safety.

If any of these come to fruition, however, the Steelers found a great player in the final round of the draft. Taking a flyer on a few high-level traits that eventually turn into a quality NFL player is a huge success for the franchise.

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