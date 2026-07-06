Steelers Have Next Calvin Austin III

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers surprised everyone, including the player they selected, when they made their fourth-round choice at the 2026 NFL Draft. The organization picked wide receiver and return specialist Kaden Wetjen out of Iowa.

The Steelers drafting Wetjen wasn’t the surprising part. After all, the team desperately needs a jumpstart to their special teams unit, and the electric playmaker brings the possibility of a big play each time he’s on the field.

The surprise was how early the Steelers wound up taking him. Wetjen didn’t even expect it, as he was on the golf course when the team called. Maybe that should tell us something about Wetjen’s ceiling at the next level, but there is one former Steelers receiver the team should look at while establishing their hopes - Calvin Austin III.

Why Wetjen is So Similar to Austin III

The first similarity is how they entered the NFL. The Steelers selected Austin III with the fourth pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, taking him 138th overall. Four years later, Wetjen is the man they take in the fourth round, selecting him with the 121st overall pick.

Next is the physical limitations that were placed on them during the pre-draft process. Austin is an undersized receiver, measuring in at 5’9” and under 200 pounds,

This year, that same criticism was levied against Wetjen. During the pre-draft process, he was clocked in at 5’9” and 193 pounds. Like Austin, there is doubt about how well Wetjen can translate his game to the next level due to his size. Also like Austin, Wetjen is trying to overcome the doubt and rise above the low expectations.

Nov 2, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Calvin Austin III (19) runs against the Indianapolis Colts during the first half at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Trait That Stands Out

Those are the not-so-great similarities, but there’s one other that stands out. That’s Wetjen’s speed. Not only did he run a time of 4.47 seconds during his 40-yard dash at the NFL Draft Combine, including a split of 1.58 seconds during the first 10 yards, but he also displayed a game-breaking quickness during games.

That’s what led Wetjen to being one of the most productive special teams players in the nation over the past two years. He’s a quick-cut runner whether he’s moving through his routes or is looking for an open lane on a return.

And in both the NCAA and NFL levels, Austin III has always had the quickest feet on whatever field he’s on. It made him a star at Memphis in college, and it helped him reach two seasons with at least 350 receiving yards as a member of the Steelers, including a career-best 548 yards in 2024.

The one thing Wetjen didn’t accomplish like Austin III in college was establishing himself as a receiving threat. While Wetjen figures to be the main kick and punt returner for the Steelers in 2026, the organization hopes he can find even more to his game. With a comparison like Austin III to strive toward, the Steelers hope to add a dynamic and underrated talent to the roster with Kaden Wetjen.

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