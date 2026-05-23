Super Bowl Experience Makes DT Steelers Most Overlooked Addition

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers made several notable additions during the offseason. The offense received significant upgrades with a trade for Michael Pittman Jr., re-signing quarterback Aaron Rodgers and bringing in talented running back Rico Dowdle. The team also brought in several high-quality prospects at the 2026 NFL Draft in receiver Germie Bernard and offensive linemen Gennings Dunker and Max Iheanachor.

On the other side of the ball, the Steelers added a star-caliber safety in Jaquan Brisker, giving the team another impact player in the secondary.

Amongst all of these intriguing moves, one stands out as the most overlooked, but it might wind up being the most impactful in 2026. That would be the signing of defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day, who brings a few things this organization has been missing during their postseason losing streak.

A True Nose Tackle With Versatility

Joseph-Day strikes you immediately when you see him. How could he not? The 31-year-old defensive lineman stands at 6’4” and over 300 pounds, but his bulky build is instantly noticeable and impressive.

And when you watch him on the field, that strength and physicality instantly translates. Drafted by the Los Angeles Rams, he began his career as a true nose tackle but also played snaps across the defensive front. He also started 38 games over three seasons with the Rams, bringing a ton of starting experience to the Steelers.

That versatility and history in the league will be valuable to the Steelers’ youngest and most promising members. Second-year linemen Derrick Harmon and Yahya Black can follow the mentorship of another valuable veteran in the NFL aside from Cam Heyward. Hopefully, he’s able to help those two reach another level during their second seasons.

Nov 10, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day (69) holds his 16-month old son Lennox prior to the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Super Bowl Experience

Joseph-Day’s time with the Rams also resulted in what the Steelers value most about him. He was a earned him the most crucial thing the Steelers are after. He started seven regular games and appeared in one postseason contest for the Rams en route to their 2022 Super Bowl victory over the Cincinnati Bengals.

While he wasn’t the dominant force of that defensive line, Joseph-Day was a key piece of the rotation. He helped the Rams become the most fearsome defensive group in the NFL during the championship run.

He also played right next to one of the greatest defensive linemen in NFL history, Aaron Donald. That experience Joseph-Day comes with is a huge boost to this defensive group in Pittsburgh, one that has all the talent in the world but hasn’t quite found a way to get the important wins come the postseason.

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