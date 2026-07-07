Ryan Clark Leaks Steelers Thoughts on LB Position

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers hope that their new coaching staff has the right tools and tricks to get this defense back to elite status. After another disappointing 2025 campaign, one where they finished in the bottom10 of nearly every major statistical category, major changes are needed.

One area that I've hammered the Steelers on improving is their middle linebacker play. While Patrick Queen and Payton Wilson should make up a top tandem in the middle, their play in 2025 was lackluster.

And it's not just me who believes that. Former Steelers safety Ryan Clark recently appeared on the Mina Kimes Show on ESPN and shared a similar sentiment. He went on to say that he's had conversations with the Steelers' new assistant head coach, Joe Whitt Jr., about the need to get more out of the linebacker position.

"Joe Whitt Jr., who is now the actual - he's the assistant head coach - and those are the conversations I've had with him," Clark shared. "I've had conversations with him about how do you fix the second level of this defense? That's extremely important."

What's Wrong With the Steelers' Second Level?

By "second level", Clark is referring to the middle linebackers on the field. It's an area where the team has continuously lacked consistency. Ever since the tragic spinal cord injury that ended Ryan Shazier's career, the team has never found a worthy replacement.

The trouble last year was two-fold. The first was their inability to stop the run. There were stretches of success for Queen and the rest of the group, but they regularly were outmuscled in the box and it led to the team allowing an average of 113.1 rushing yards per game.

The second issue was their coverage skills, or lack thereof. Queen allowed completions on just under 70% of the passes thrown his way. Wilson, lauded as the premier coverage linebacker of the duo, surrendered a completion percentage of 91.1%. Yes, that statistic is inflated from check downs and dump off passes, but it still points towards the larger issue of pass coverage ineptitude.

Many have tried, and now it's up to the new defensive coordinator, Patrick Graham, to get more out of this latest duo.

"You have to get better play from the linebacker position," Clark said. "I know PG (Patrick Graham) is gonna have to figure that out from the defensive coordinator standpoint."

May 28, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Patrick Queen (6) participates in OTA drills at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

How Steelers Can Turn Weakness Into Strength

With their middle linebacker depth chart seemingly secured for the regular season, there should be limited hope for any more outside additions.

Instead, the hope is that this team's returning players adjust to the new coaching scheme and excel. Queen is in a contract year, and as he seeks a new deal, he will certainly be looking to be an impactful player on every snap. Wilson is also playing for a new deal and long-term security; with that motivation and the right coaching, maybe that's enough to propel this position from biggest weakness to underrated strength.

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