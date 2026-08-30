Steelers Local Rookie, Former Navy Star, Makes 53-Man Roster

The Pittsburgh Steelers have included their rookie running back on the 53-man roster.

Eli Heidenreich, a seventh-round pick out of Navy in the 2026 NFL Draft, will have a spot on the Steelers' roster, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Christopher Carter.

BREAKING: Sources indicate to the @PittsburghPG that the #Steelers are keeping RB Eli Heidenreich, DT Kevin Jobity Jr. and DT Gabriel Rubio as part of their final 53-man roster. More to come. — Christopher Carter (@CarterCritiques) August 30, 2026

The Pittsburgh native might not receive a ton of playing time right off the bat, though his versatility is clearly of importance and value to Pittsburgh.

Jun 9, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers running back Eli Heidenreich (29) participates in drills during Minicamp at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Heidenreich's Training Camp and Preseason Performance

Heading into training camp, there was some belief that Heidenreich could crack the 53-man roster over, or alongside, the likes of Kaleb Johnson and Travis Homer due to his usefulness on special teams as well as in the passing game.

The 23-year-old never ascended up the depth chart during the Steelers' time at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, however, curtailing his usage in practice as a result.

When it was all said and done, though, Heidenreich did just enough to make the team's initial 53-man roster.

Heidenreich suffered a hamstring injury in early August that kept him out of practice for a little under a week, though he recovered in time to play in Pittsburgh's preseason opener against the Green Bay Packers.

In that contest, he ran for 21 yards on nine carries while playing 25 snaps on offense and three on special teams (per Pro Football Focus).

Heidenreich then logged 16 offensive reps and three on special teams against the New York Jets in the second game of the preseason while rushing for nine yards on two attempts.

In the preseason finale vs. the Buffalo Bills, he ran for 35 yards and a touchdown on nine carries.

Aug 13, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers running back Eli Heidenreich (29) looks to elude Green Bay Packers defenders TJ Quinn (40) and Nyjalik Kelly (47) during the second half at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What's Next for Heidenreich?

Heidenreich's best path towards making an impact as a rookie is carving out a role on special teams.

Whether that's as a gunner, return specialist or even as the personal protector on the punt team, Heidenreich has a multitude of ways in which he can prove himself worthy of garnering consistent reps.

He's a potential Swiss Army knife on offense as well due to his experience as both a wide receiver and running back, but there likely isn't much of an avenue towards playing time in that regard as a rookie.

If Heidenreich continues to develop and impress the coaching staff, however, he could factor into that mix sooner rather than later.

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