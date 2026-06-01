Steelers Lose Chance at JuJu Smith-Schuster Reunion

The Pittsburgh Steelers just lost their chance to reunite with a player many were surprised was still on the free agent market.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Smith-Schuster is one of several veteran wide receivers, including fellow former Steeler Anthony Miller, who worked out with the New York Giants. He was one of three who signed a deal.

The Giants are signing former Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster to a one-year deal, per his agent Drew Rosenhaus.



Giants now have added WRs Odell Beckham Jr., Braxton Berrios and Smith-Schuster. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 1, 2026

Smith-Schuster was one of the top free agents still available at receiver, and while there hadn't been any reliable reports connecting him to Pittsburgh, he's someone it could've theoretically pursued this offseason if it saw the need for another established target in Mike McCarthy's offense.

Smith-Schuster's Steelers Stint

A second-round pick out of USC in the 2017 NFL Draft, Smith-Schuster quickly established himself as one of the league's top up-and-coming receivers.

In 2017, he posted 917 yards and seven touchdowns on 58 catches over 14 games.

Smith-Schuster's breakout season came in 2018, though, as he finished with 1,426 yards and seven scores on 111 receptions.

He was named the Steelers' MVP that year, which Antonio Brown disagreed with and recently rehashed in a rant due to Smith-Schuster's late-game fumble against the New Orleans Saints in Week 16 that ultimately cost the team a playoff spot.

From 2019 to 2021, Smith-Schuster had 1,512 yards and 12 touchdowns across 154 receptions in 33 games.

He's gone on to play for the Kansas City Chiefs (2022, 2024-2025) and New England Patriots (2023) since leaving Pittsburgh, winning Super Bowl LVII with the former while recording 1,769 yards and seven touchdowns in 58 contests over that span.

Dec 25, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster (9) celebrates during the fourth quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Could Smith-Schuster Have Helped the Steelers in 2026?

Smith-Schuster's potential fit with the Steelers ultimately would've come down to whether or not Roman Wilson works out in McCarthy's system.

The 2024 third-round pick has endured an uneven start to his NFL career. He logged just five snaps as a rookie while dealing with ankle and hamstring injuries before putting up 166 yards and two touchdowns across 13 games in 2025.

Wilson has appeared to get off on the right foot with Pittsburgh's new coaching staff, as wide receivers coach Adam Henry stated during Week 2 of OTAs that he's made a "good impression" thus far.

"For me, his effort, everything he's been doing has been going really well. We're in the offseason, and until training camp comes and there's pads and things of that nature," Henry said. "But from what I see right now, I'm happy. It's going in a positive way."

Wilson's quickness, route-running prowess and reliable hands were all hallmarks of his prospect profile coming out of Michigan, and it's not like those traits have just disappeared two years later.

If he can't put it all together and gain some consistency during the rest of the summer and put himself in a spot to earn snaps once the regular season begins, though, the Steelers could look to move on.

In that scenario, Smith-Schuster would have made a ton of sense as his replacement. He still has strong hands and is good over the middle of the field while also making an impact as a run blocker.

He's just 29-years-old too, and as a tertiary piece, Pittsburgh could have done far worse than bringing him back if the confidence in Wilson were to wane. But now, they know for certain that they won't.

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