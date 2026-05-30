Steelers Have Massive Second-Year Breakout Candidate

First-year Pittsburgh Steelers defensive line coach Domata Peko is the conductor of the Yahya Black hype train heading into the former fifth-round pick's second year with the team.

Speaking with reporters during the second week of OTAs, Peko declared that Black could develop into one of the NFL's premier nose tackles if he keeps refining his game.

”Black can be one of the best noses in the game if he just keeps on doing what he’s been doing, and us working his butt off,” Peko said. “Really good on his technique and his details. I just want to sharpen him up and get him really going, and try to bring out the best in him.”

Pittsburgh Steelers

Is Black Set Up For a Breakout Sophomore Season?

Derrick Harmon and Will Howard have amassed a majority of the buzz amongst Pittsburgh's 2025 draft class.

It's understandable, to be honest. Harmon had a rewarding rookie campaign and was a first-round pick, while Howard has almost been championed as the Steelers' potential quarterback of the future, even if that ballyhoo has calmed down a tad since third-round pick Drew Allar has arrived in town.

Because Howard's best-case scenario in 2026 is backing up Aaron Rodgers, however, a real case could be made that Black will be the second-most impactful second-year player on Pittsburgh's roster behind Harmon.

Sure, Jack Sawyer made a few splash plays in 2025, but he isn't going to see the field on defense much in what's arguably the league's most crowded EDGE room.

Kaleb Johnson isn't even a lock to make the 53-man roster and has to demonstrate that he belongs to the new coaching staff after an unsatisfactory rookie year.

Carson Bruener is a stalwart on special teams but will rarely log any defensive snaps, and Donte Kent Jr. likely won't crack the roster.

Nov 30, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Buffalo Bills running back James Cook III (4) rushes as Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Yahya Black (94) defends during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Black, meanwhile, is in a strong position to take the reins at nose tackle and establish himself as a long-term piece in the trenches for the Steelers, especially if Keeanu Benton moves around the defensive line and Pittsburgh looks to deploy him more as a three-tech, 4i or five-tech in 2026.

At 6-foot-5 and 336 pounds, Black has the size needed to excel at nose tackle and anchor while taking on double teams and eating blocks. He was a good run defender in college at Iowa, and he also flashed some potential in that regard as a rookie over his 416 defensive reps.

Black's not a twitchy athlete necessarily, and his ceiling as a pass rusher isn't high, but that won't matter if he can really hone in on perfecting his game against the run and becoming an immovable force in the middle of the defensive line for Pittsburgh.

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