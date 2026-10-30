The Pittsburgh Steelers are missing a few of their players, but there is more clarity on two of them for the future.

Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette gave updates on both Steelers wide receiver Roman Wilson (finger) and defensive tackle Derrick Harmon (foot) and where they stand in their respective recovery processes while remaining on the reserve/injured list.

In his weekly Steelers chat on October 29, Fittipaldo noted that Harmon has not yet been included with the rest of the rehab group with the team's other injured players.

"He has not been in the rehab group with other injured players," Fittipaldo wrote.

As for Wilson, however, Fittipaldo noted that Wilson just began working with that rehab group earlier this week ahead of Pittsburgh's Week 8 game against the Cleveland Browns.

"He was in the rehab group at practice for the first time yesterday, so he's starting the process," Fittipaldo wrote.

Sep 27, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Derrick Harmon (99) warms up for a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What's the Earliest Wilson and Harmon Can Return?

Harmon suffered his foot injury in Week 4 against the Browns and was placed on IR after the contest.

Pittsburgh's rematch with Cleveland this week marks the fourth game Harmon will be out for, meaning that he is eligible to be activated in Week 10 following the team's Week 9 bye.

Whether or not Harmon is back that early remains to be seen, however.

As for Wilson, he sustained his finger injury at the end of the first half in Week 5 vs. the Indianapolis Colts and was then placed on IR before the Steelers' Week 6 matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

As a result, this week's bout with the Browns is the third contest Wilson will be sidelined for. He's required to remain on IR for Pittsburgh's Week 10 game against the Cincinnati Bengals, and then will be eligible to return in Week 11 vs. the Philadelphia Eagles.

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Roman Wilson (14) runs for a touchdown in the first quarter of the NFL Week 3 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026, at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pa. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Steelers Finally Receiving Good Injury News?

The likely next step for both Harmon and Wilson as they look to work their way back for Pittsburgh is to have their 21-day practice windows opened while remaining on IR.

That won't happen next week since the Steelers will be on bye, though it could be a possibility in the lead-up to their Week 10 bout with Cincinnati.

Head coach Mike McCarthy delivered some good news on the long-term prognosis of Pittsburgh's group of players currently on IR, stating that he thinks, "all of those guys have a chance" to come back for the team this season.

Beyond Wilson and Harmon, that unit includes Michael Pittman Jr. (foot), Sebastian Joseph-Day (triceps), Gennings Dunker (knee) and Jack Driscoll (ankle).

Logan Lee is also on IR, though that occurred during training camp, and he does not have a return designation, meaning he is out for the season.

The Steelers just got back a key defensive piece from IR in DeShon Elliott last week for their Week 7 game vs. the New Orleans Saints, and they also emerged from that contest without any notable injuries as well.

It remains to be seen when exactly each player on IR will return to practice and be slated to play again, but the fact that they all seem likely to suit up in 2026 according to McCarthy is fantastic news for a Pittsburgh team that's 5-2 and looking to make some noise in the AFC.