Steelers’ Michael Pittman Jr. Reveals Hopeful Return Date

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers haven't had wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. on the field since their Week 4 contest against the Cleveland Browns.

Without Pittman, the Steelers' wide receiver issues have been exacerbated. Even with the emergence of rookie Germie Bernard, there is a noticeable lack of depth at the position.

The hope is that after the bye week, the team will have a new addition via trade and possibly see some players return from injury. One possibility is the return of Pittman Jr. following the week off. Speaking to the media the day after the team's Week 8 victory, the veteran receiver shared an encouraging update and some more information on his current injury.

He wasn't able to say for sure, but he shared that he would love to return following the bye week.

"It would be great to be back after the bye week, which is what I would like," he told reporters. "But I can't go out there if I'm not effective. So, only time will tell."

Pittman Shares More Detail on Injury

As a veteran in the NFL, Pittman Jr. has experienced a lot. But this specific injury has been brand new for the former Indianapolis Colts pass-catcher. Steelers On SI publisher Noah Strackbein spoke with Pittman, who shared some more detail on this injury.

According to Strackbein, Pittman has been dealing with planter fasciitis, at least at first. Since that initial injury, it's "morphed" into something else, something that "surgery wouldn't fix."

"Yeah I mean, I've never dealt with this (injury)," he said. "So, I don't know what it's supposed to feel like or what it's going to feel like. And we got a great team here that's been helping me through it."

For Pittman, it's about doing everything he can to get back on the field and contribute with his teammates.

"Trying to get back out there as fast as possibl and prove to this team that I came to better it and not just sit on the sidelines."

Sep 13, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (11) lines up against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pittman Applauds RBs and Tight Ends

While he hasn't been able to be on the field for the past four games, Pittman has had the chance to get an up-close view of the offense at work. After their latest, he offered some insights when asked for his observations.

The biggest thing Pittman noted was the impact of the team's running backs and tight ends.

"I think the offense is doing good and I think Jaylen Warren and our tight ends are really holding us up," he stated.

When Pittman Jr. returns, hopefully after the bye week, the hope is the passing game can reach that same level.