Officially Germie Bernard Time for Steelers

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers were once again dealt an untimely injury update, as wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. is now set to miss multiple weeks. In response, the Steelers are mulling over what to do with his roster spot.

After Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy referred to the injury to Pittman as something that could be a multiple weeks-long issue, the team has to decide if they want to place the veteran on Injured Reserve.

Whatever they decide, the Steelers will have to find a way to get receivers open for quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Their pass-catchers have struggled mightily at creating separation, and needing someone to step up, the perfect candidate is already on the roster. Rookie second-round pick Germie Bernard has impressed in limited reps, and now is officially the time to promote him to a larger role in the offense.

Steelers' Offensive Game Plan Won't Change with Bernard

Bernard has been a very small piece of the Steelers' offense so far, and it would behoove them to get the former Alabama wide receiver on the field more often. He's played in just 104 offensive snaps through four games, good for 38% of the total offensive plays, according to Pro Football Reference.

In Week 5 against the Indianapolis Colts, the Steelers have to utilize Bernard more, and the numbers suggest they will. According to game data from SumerSports, the Steelers are operating with three wide receivers on the field, also known as 11 personnel, with a high frequency. They are coming out in 11 personnel 63.8% of the time, which ranks 10th amongst all NFL offenses this season.

This evidence suggests the Steelers will rely on three wide receiver sets once again against the Colts, and with Pittman Jr. out, Bernard is the logical next choice for those snaps.

Aug 21, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Germie Bernard (17) takes the field to play the New York Jets at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Steelers Need to Trust Germie More

The Steelers might be forced to play and rely on Germie more with Pittman out, but this is a blessing in disguise for the offense. Bernard demonstrated one key ability during his time in college, and that came out once again in the preseason and over his seven receptions to begin his rookie campaign.

That ability is yards after the catch. Not only is he a polished route runner, despite being just 23 years old, he's extremely difficult to bring down. He's a sturdy and incredibly strong runner with the ball in his hands, and can create extra yards in the open field.

The Steelers need someone who can get open. Bernard does that. They need someone who is not easily taken down. Bernard is that player. Needing a spark on offense and with no other options, it is officially Germie Bernard time in Pittsburgh.

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