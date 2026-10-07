Steelers Get Concerning Michael Pittman Jr. Injury News

The Pittsburgh Steelers have an injury development worth watching with Michael Pittman Jr.

On the first day of practice ahead of the Steelers' Week 5 matchup against Pittman Jr.'s former team, the Indianapolis Colts, the veteran wide receiver was seen moving around with his left foot on a scooter.

He has been dealing with a foot injury this season that kept him out of Pittsburgh's Week 2 loss to the New England Patriots.

Pittman Jr. returned in Week 3 against the Cincinnati Bengals and was also active vs. the Cleveland Browns in Week 4. He didn't make much of a splash in either of those contests, though, finishing with a combined 31 yards on four catches.

Plantar fasciitis, which Pittman Jr. is battling through, usually lasts a while and can be a hinderance for a sustained period of time.

As such, it's fair to assume that Pittman Jr. is playing far from 100 percent and thus has been significantly hampered.

It remains to be seen how he progresses or where he stands in his recovery moving forward. Considering the Steelers signed him to a three-year, $59 million extension after acquiring him from the Colts in the offseason, however, the team really needs him to be out and producing there if the offense is going to really get going.

Noah Strackbein helped with the reporting of this story.

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