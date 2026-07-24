Former Steelers WR Diontae Johnson Shares Inspiring Message

Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson imparted some wisdom on a group of young athletes.

In a video posted by AAT Management on Instagram, Johnson hammered home the point to the group of always staying true to yourself and focusing on your mindset in addition to the importance of improving every day and always putting in the work.

“One thing, man. Be yourself, bro. Don’t be scared to be yourself. Stay true to yourself through and through. And your mindset. I’ve been out of the league for a year because my mindset sucked,” Johnson said. “And that’s going to take you a long way: how you carry yourself, your attitude, body language, how you speak to people—all that. Just make sure you’re paying attention to the little things like that. And when you come out on this field, don’t be scared to help one another. Like everybody’s gonna mess up. Everybody'(s) not gonna be perfect. But it’s about what you’re doing to get better on the next rep. 1%, that’s what I tell myself. 1% every day, even if I don’t feel like getting up or doing something. Trying to do something 1% better. Catching, tennis ball drills, foot-placement drills. Whatever it is to make myself better. Like just doing the little details. Once you find that routine that is unique to you, bro. Sky’s the limit for each and every one of y’all. Keep working.”

Would the Steelers Ever Welcome Johnson Back?

Selected with the 2019 third-round pick they received as part of the package for Antonio Brown from the Oakland Raiders, Johnson was a significant contributor in Pittsburgh for half a decade.

A Pro Bowler in 2021, Johnson recorded a total of 4,363 yards and 25 touchdowns over his five seasons with the Steelers before getting traded to the Carolina Panthers ahead of the 2024 campaign alongside a 2024 seventh-rounder for Donte Jackson and a 2024 sixth-rounder (used on Logan Lee).

Johnson was then dealt to the Baltimore Ravens ahead of the trade deadline that year, though he was suspended by the team for refusing to enter their Week 13 game against the Philadelphia Eagles and went on to get cut.

The Houston Texans claimed him off waivers, but they too let go of him after defeating the Los Angeles Chargers in the Wild Card round of the playoffs.

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) celebrates his touchdown against the Tennessee Titans during the fourth quarter in Pittsburgh, Pa., Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Johnson hasn't played in an NFL game since and was most recently with the Cleveland Browns last offseason.

Considering he just turned 30-years-old, Johnson should still have the same type of burst and shiftiness to separate and win some routes here and there.

Drops were an issue for him throughout his time with the Steelers, however, and considering some of the issues that popped up in Baltimore and Houston while also reportedly getting into a huge argument with Minkah Fitzpatrick in the locker room in November 2023, there may be too many red flags for Pittsburgh to ever consider bringing him back, even with a new coaching staff.

It seems Johnson has done some reflecting, and perhaps he plans on pursuing another NFL opportunity, but it likely won't come with the Steelers.

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