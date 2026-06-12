Steelers Position Battles Leaving OTAs

PITTSBURGH -- As the Pittsburgh Steelers complete the first OTAs under new head coach Mike McCarthy, there is an optimistic air surrounding the organization. The team has improved, at least on paper, compared to the disappointing 2025 campaign, and a brand new coaching staff has only added hope.

Things continue to look up as the Steelers enter their final stretch of the offseason before reporting to Latrobe, Pennsylvania for training camp. Across multiple positions, the groups hold promise and responded positively to the new style and system they are learning.

But that doesn't mean this team is ready to begin Week 1 of the regular season. There are still several intriguing position battles that will headline training camp and the preseason.

Aaron Rodgers' Backup

Who will be the number two quarterback in Pittsburgh? That's the big question for McCarthy and company to ponder for the next few months, as Mason Rudolph and Will Howard will duke it out for the title of backup to Aaron Rodgers.

Maybe that competition will even include the upstart rookie, Drew Allar. It's unlikely, but the organization has been pleased with the results so far from their recent third-round draft pick.

May 28, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Will Howard (18) participates in OTA drills at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Middle Linebacker: A Battle of Veteran Options

The starting duo of Patrick Queen and Payton Wilson is seemingly set, but how confident are the Steelers in this group? After all, they allowed the seventh-most yards per game in 2025, and Queen and Wilson were at the center of that group for all 17 games. The hope is that under new defensive coordinator Patrick Graham, the linebacker group comes alive.

Right now, the only real competition is at the third spot, as former first-round pick Jamin Davis and Cole Holcomb go at it for the rotational spot. Second-year player Carson Bruener is also fighting to improve his role from just a special teams contributor.

DB Room in Flux

Four spots in the safety and cornerback room are set. Jamel Dean and Joey Porter Jr. will start at corner and DeShon Elliott and Jaquan Brisker at the safety positions. After that, your guess is as good as mine. Jalen Ramsey is the best bet to be CB3 and the main slot defender, but what if he shifts to safety? Will Brandin Echols and Asante Samuel Jr. be the main backups on the outside and slot? Will any of the rookies make this team? Can a player like D'Shawn Jamison or Sebastian Castro secure a spot? It's nothing but questions as the defensive back room remains in flux.

Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI, and find our podcast All Steelers Talk on YouTube or anywhere you listen!