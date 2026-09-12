Steelers Most Important Player Against Falcons is Obvious

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers open their 2026 regular season schedule in front of their home crowd at Acrisure Stadium. It’s a fitting first chapter for the organization’s campaign, allowing new head coach Mike McCarthy to hopefully lead the team to a victory on home field.

If only it were as simple as home-field advantage for the Steelers. Unfortunately, their Week 1 opponent, the Atlanta Falcons, should not be counted out. Even as they deal with their own injury issues and a first-year head coach, the Falcons are aiming to surprise in the NFC South.

To ground the Falcons' flight, the Steelers know they have to contain running back Bijan Robinson and receiving threats Kyle Pitts and Drake London. It's easier said than done, but in order for the Steelers to defeat the Falcons, they need veteran Jalen Ramsey to be the best player on defense. With his ability to tackle one-on-one and play deep in the secondary, the Steelers will be counting on him to step up.

Why Ramsey is the Key for Steelers

The Steelers enter 2026 with a renewed hope and optimism in their secondary, but that is already under threat. With cornerback Joey Porter Jr.'s status for Week 1 in limbo as he tries to sign a mega-extension, the team is already down one impact player in the pass game. Starting safety DeShon Elliott is out for at least the first four games as he recovers from the lower-body injury that ended his 2025 season.

Add in two other starters who are both newcomers in Jamel Dean and Jaquan Brisker, and this secondary has the potential to be excellent or egregiously bad.

That's why Ramsey is the key. With his ability to play both corner and safety, the Steelers will be relying on him across situations. In the run game, he has to be a matchup problem against Robinson. His ability to break tackles and create after contact tops the NFL, but Ramsey is a wily veteran with a few tricks still up his sleeve.

In pass coverage, Ramsey will likely see a ton of time against tight end Kyle Pitts. He recorded over 1,000 receiving yards in 2025, and the Steelers will need to pay special attention to the former top-10 draft pick.

Oct 12, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) takes the field for a game against the Cleveland Browns at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What Happens if Ramsey Struggles

If the veteran displays some rust in Week 1, it spells trouble for the entire defense. Ramsey is a tone-setter on the field, and that comes through in both his vocal leadership and his actions.

If he can't contain Pitts in coverage or struggles to bring Robinson down in the open field, the rest of the defense probably isn't faring much better. That's why they can't afford to have their valued veteran struggle in his season debut.

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