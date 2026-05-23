Steelers Must End Wait for Darnell Savage

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers have reinvented their roster as the 2026 season approaches. With a full class of rookies, a key trade piece and a few impressive free agent additions, new head coach Mike McCarthy and company are in a position to succeed.

The Steelers took care of most of their roster personnel changes during the early part of the offseason, but there is one unresolved issue lingering as the team heads into their second week of Organized Team Activities (OTAs).

The team agreed to a contract with veteran free agent safety Darnell Savage early into the free agency window. A few months later, Savage still has not signed the deal or showed up in Pittsburgh. Before the NFL Draft, Savage’s agent re-confirmed his intentions of signing with the Steelers, but still no deal has been struck. At this point, the Steelers have waited long enough, and it’s time to move on.

Who Steelers Should Target Instead

With 97 NFL games under his belt, Savage figured to be a key rotational piece and backup to DeShon Elliott and Jaquan Brisker. Bringing him in signified that Jalen Ramsey could resume his duties as cornerback on a full-time basis.

If Savage isn’t coming to Pittsburgh, it shouldn’t ruin the Steelers’ plans to add veteran depth. There are plenty of other free agents that the organization could target to replace him.

A few names that stand out are Jimmie Ward, Jamal Adams and Ifeatu Melifonwu all have plenty of NFL and starting experience. Any of those players would be cheap, veteran options to supplement the safety position.

Oct 19, 2025; London, United Kingdom; Jacksonville Jaguars safety Darnell Savage (6) gets in position before a play against the Los Angeles Rams during the first half of an NFL International Series game at Wembley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Is the Answer In-House?

Alternatively, there are plenty of defensive backs in the system that could be a suitable replacement for Savage.

The first option is second-year player Sebastian Castro. After impressing as an undrafted free agent, Castro earned time on the active roster in 2025, but could be in line for even more in 2026.

Castro is a tenacious player with the potential to be a special teams contributor this upcoming season. Trusting him with the defense is a work in progress, but he’s the next player in line.

Two other rookies also have great chances to earn spots on the roster. Third-round pick Daylon Everette enters the NFL as a cornerback after his time at Georgia, but there are rumblings around the organization and league that he’s better suited as a safety. Incredibly long and quick, that combination might lend itself better to the deeper part of the secondary.

Late-round pick Robert Spears-Jennings is a true safety who is a dark horse to make the active roster. One of the fastest players in the 2026 NFL Draft class, Spears-Jennings may show he’s more than just a speedster with an expanded opportunity.

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