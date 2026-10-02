Steelers Need Defensive Back Help Immediately

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers dropped their second game of the season on Thursday Night Football. Hoping to end their nightmarish recent history against their AFC North foe, the Steelers dropped a close contest to the Cleveland Browns by a final score of 27-24.

The Steelers made plenty of mistakes against the Browns, but the miscues aren't the biggest issue plaguing this franchise right now.

Coming out of a disappointing loss, the Steelers need to address their secondary immediately. Simply put, they cannot go on the rest of the season with the current roster construction and expect to compete for a postseason spot.

Steelers Need a Pick-Me-Up

Four games into the season, this Steelers' defense is reaching dangerous territory. Week 4 was just the latest example, allowing Deshaun Watson to complete 24 of 33 passing attempts for 268 yards and a touchdown. They allowed two Cleveland rookie wide receivers, Denzel Boston and KC Concepcion, to combine for 153 receiving yards in the process.

And it didn't matter what the Steelers did. Rookie Daylen Everette possesses all of the talent and physical traits required to be a starting cornerback eventually, but he also made multiple mistakes that allowed for big plays against the Browns. Asking him and fellow rookie Robert Spears-Jennings to be impactful contributors for the remainder of the season is a gamble no serious team would do.

Veteran Jamel Dean was brought to Pittsburgh to be a number two cornerback, not to be the man the entire room depends on. The same can be said for Asante Samuel Jr.

DeShon Elliott is still on Injured Reserve, with the hopes of him returning in Week 5.

Jalen Ramsey is no longer the All-Pro he once was.

The Steelers need a starter on the outside to boost this secondary and pick up the team after a tough loss. If only this franchise had a young cornerback who could add to this squad.

September 20, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Jamel Dean (35) warms up before a game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Steelers' Season on the Line

The Steelers have plenty of regular season schedule left, but it's no longer hyperbole to say that their season may come down to whether or not they address this issue. The offense is a mess, admittedly, and it's going to cost them if they don't figure things out.

But at least they have a direction to resolve their offensive woes. In the secondary, contrarily, the Steelers have no answer. The options currently are to let their rookies sink or swim, or allow players to fill in roles that they aren't suited for.

They need secondary help right now, and it cannot wait any longer.

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