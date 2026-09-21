Steelers' New Offensive Threat Has Arrived

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers can end their search for a new top wide receiver. The next few years are covered.

That's the feeling the Steelers should walk away from their Week 2 contest with. Even after the offense put up duds on their first few series and failed to record a touchdown against the New England Patriots, there is a justified feeling of optimism.

That's thanks to rookie wide receiver Germie Bernard. The team's second-round pick was thrust into more offensive snaps due to Michael Pittman Jr.'s foot injury, but he played like a polished veteran relishing his latest opportunity.

There was virtually nothing positive for the Steelers to leave Foxborough with, aside from the emergence of a new potential threat on offense.

Steelers Offense Lost in the Wilderness

Through two games, this Steelers offense can only be described as worrisome. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers attempted 39 passes, but that yielded just 187 passing yards, zero touchdowns and an interception.

The run game was better, relative to Week 1, but still not where anyone wants it to be. As a group, they compiled 91 yards on the ground.

"Offense needs to be better," head coach Mike McCarthy said after the game. "Mike McCarthy needs to be better."

It's only been two showings for this offense, but it's been disjointed. They've managed a single touchdown and very few explosive plays over 25 possessions, which is a recipe for a league-worst record in 2026. The team has to quickly address and correct their mistakes and move forward.

Aug 21, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Germie Bernard (17) takes the field to play the New York Jets at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Unphased by the Moment

But things felt a little better when Bernard was the primary target. The rookie was targeted eight times by Rodgers, and while it began out of necessity, his performance has warranted even more trust and opportunity moving forward.

A silly first down completion painted the entire story. After Rodgers had gone to Bernard for a sorely needed 16-yard gain and third-down conversion, the team's biggest play of the game at the time, he went right back to the rookie on the ensuing play.

It wasn't much, Bernard caught a quick pass for a three-yard gain.

But that three-yard pass was thrown at about 100 miles per hour by Rodgers as the pocket collapsed. The fact that he was able to hang on to it going to ground and wrestling with the defensive back was hugely impressive.

Who was that defensive back Bernard outmuscled?

It was just the highest-paid cornerback in football, Christian Gonzalez.

That was even more impressive than the route and the catch. Going up against one of the three best defensive backs in the NFL, Bernard was unfazed. He just ran the route and caught the laser of a pass Rodgers hurled at him, maintaining possession down to the ground and after.

Mistakes Are Better Than Whatever This Is

Sure, his game wasn't perfect. A costly bobble of the football caused Rodgers' only interception of the game. That turnover was unacceptable, and it lives mostly on the rookie's shoulders.

But rookies make mistakes, even the best young players in the league do. That can't be the reason he's back on the bench moving forward. When the ball was in Germie Bernard's hands, and stayed there, good things happened. He was responsible for two of the team's 16 first downs and led the team's paltry receiving group in receptions and yards.

Even with a boneheaded rookie mistake, Bernard was the best part of the Steelers' offense on a miserable day. The team has to forget about this Week 2 performance, except for the emergence of a new offensive threat

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