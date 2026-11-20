PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers' rushing attack disappeared in Week 10. The Cincinnati Bengals decimated the Steelers in their AFC North showdown, defeating them by a final score of 38-18.

The Steelers were outplayed in every facet of the game, but the most disappointing part was Pittsburgh's inability to move the ball on the ground. The Steelers finished Week 10 with 102 rushing yards, but that doesn't tell the full story.

It was a forgettable performance all-around, but in order to find any success on offense, they must reignite the running game. Thankfully, their Week 11 opponent, the Philadelphia Eagles, presents a favorable opportunity for the Steelers to get back on track.

Needing a win, the Steelers have to rely on their top duo of Rico Dowdle and Jaylen Warren, no matter what.

Steelers Abandoned the Run Game Too Early In Week 10

The lack of a run game in Week 10 can be attributed to the fact that the Steelers were down early. After the Bengals jumped out to a 24-3 lead at halftime, the offense had little choice but to abandon the run game in a comeback effort.

Still, whenever the Steelers went back to the rushing game, it proved unproductive. Lew Nichols led the team with 43 rushing yards, but that was all gained in garbage time. The top two running backs, Rico Dowdle and Jaylen Warren, combined for 41 total rushing yards on just 12 carries and 34 receiving yards on seven receptions.

But I would argue the Steelers abandoned the run game too early against the Bengals. Even facing a three-touchdown deficit, the Steelers' only productive piece of their offense during the season is their run game. Their best players all season long have been Jaylen Warren and the offensive line. So, when the team went down, it made no sense to me that their comeback efforts were so reliant on passing the ball.

Sure, the running game wasn't bearing any fruit, but it produced just 43 fewer yards than the passing game did.

Nov 1, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) runs the ball for a touchdown during the third quarter of an NFL game against the Cleveland Browns at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A Porous Eagles Defense to Take Advantage Of

Thankfully for the Steelers, the Eagles are a far inferior team compared to the red-hot Bengals. It's been a season of disarray in Philadelphia, with starting quarterback Jalen Hurts out for the season, plus the trading away of multiple starters on both sides of the ball.

That's led to a 2-7 record and one of the NFL's worst defenses. The Eagles are allowing an average of 353.4 total yards per game and 126.1 rushing yards. Both figures rank 25th in the NFL. They are also allowing 24.6 points per game, ranking 19th in the league so far.

The Eagles' defense is especially vulnerable against the Steelers' rushing attack after they moved defensive tackle Jordan Davis to the Jacksonville Jaguars for a pair of draft picks ahead of the NFL Trade Deadline.

Down one of their most impactful defensive players, Dowdle and Warren must be the focal point of Pittsburgh's offense in Week 11. The pair combined for just 12 carries in Week 10, and that number has to be doubled against the Eagles.

The Steelers have to get their top duo more involved on offense. No matter what happens or how the game plays out, the Steelers absolutely cannot abandon the running game again.