After getting embarrassed by the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 10, the Pittsburgh Steelers will roll right into the perfect bounce-back opportunity against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Ahead of the Week 11 matchup between the two Keystone State foes, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni stated that Joe Milton III will start at quarterback vs. the Steelers.

It will mark Milton's second straight start for a Philadelphia team in the midst of a seven-game losing streak as it returns from its bye week.

Pittsburgh certainly has to be cognizant of Milton's strengths, which include his athleticism and otherworldly arm strength. Regardless, he is a strong matchup for the Black and Gold's defense and could help the unit get back on track in a hurry.

Why Milton is The Perfect QB for Steelers to Face

Milton was a sixth-round pick by the New England Patriots in 2024 and was traded to the Dallas Cowboys in April 2025.

He was later let go by Dallas at the roster cutdown deadline back in August of this year and re-signed to the team's practice squad.

After Eagles starter Jalen Hurts was placed on the reserve/injured list due to blood clots in his lungs in mid-October, which ended his season, Philadelphia signed Milton to their 53-man roster off the Cowboys' practice squad.

The 26-year-old later made his first career start against the New York Giants in Week 9, and it didn't exactly go well. Milton completed just 18 of his 34 passes for 169 yards while also losing a fumble as the Eagles fell by a score of 19-11.

He did rush for 64 yards in that contest, though his issues with accuracy, varying the speed at which he threw and reading the defense at times ultimately came back to haunt him.

For a veteran defense like the Steelers, which had been a top five-to-seven unit in the NFL before allowing 38 points and 484 yards to the Bengals this past week, facing an inexperienced signal caller like Milton could be just what the doctor ordered.

Unlike what would've been the case had Hurts started against Pittsburgh, defensive coordinator Patrick Graham should be able to throw some coverage and pressure looks at Milton that he's unfamiliar with, which could throw him off his game.

Again, the Steelers have to be weary of Milton's legs and his ability to stretch the field, though his lack of refinement should work pretty heavily in their favor.

Nov 8, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Joe Milton III (14) looks to pass against the New York Giants during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Key to Shutting Down Milton and Philadelphia's Offense

For a Pittsburgh defense that has largely thrived at getting after the quarterback and racking up sacks this season, that wasn't the case vs. Cincinnati.

Not only did the Steelers sack Joe Burrow just once all game, but they also logged just nine pressures (per Pro Football Focus) and gave the Bengals' star quarterback plenty of room to step up in the pocket while dicing apart their secondary.

That hasn't been the norm for Pittsburgh this year, which is why there should be some optimism that its Week 10 performance was more of a one-off against an elite offense rather than its new norm.

In order for the Steelers to turn the tide, though, they have to get into the backfield and pressure Milton consistently.

The Giants laid the blueprint for the optimal game plan against Milton by blitzing him 31.25 percent of the time (per SumerSports) and posting seven sacks as a result.

Pittsburgh blitzes 26.9 percent of the time according to SumerSports, which ranks No. 20 in the league, but raising that rate against Milton and the Eagles might just be the key to a dominant defensive outing at Lincoln Financial Field.