The Pittsburgh Steelers are on the verge of several key pieces on the offensive side of the ball returning.

Ahead of practice on November 18, Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy told reporters that the 21-day practice windows for wide receivers Roman Wilson (finger) and Michael Pittman Jr. are set to open while the duo remains on the reserve/injured list for the time being.

The same goes for rookie offensive guard Gennings Dunker (knee), who now becomes all the more important for Pittsburgh as Mason McCormick recovers from a dislocated ankle that he suffered in Week 10's loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, and wide receiver Max Hurleman (undisclosed) as he moves from the practice squad/injured list to the active practice squad.

McCarthy noted that the team will evaluate all four throughout the course of the week in order to determine whether or not they'll be activated in time for the Steelers' Week 11 matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Pittman Jr. hasn't played since Week 4 and Wilson hasn't seen the field since the first half of Week 5.

Hurleman, on the other hand, has yet to make his regular-season debut and is currently on the practice squad, though he is someone to watch out for as a potential solution at receiver moving forward now that he's back to practicing.

Sep 13, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (11) runs following a catch against the Atlanta Falcons during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Steelers' WR Situation About to Upgrade

Since Pittman Jr. and Wilson were placed on IR in back-to-back weeks while Ben Skowronek just returned from a calf injury in Week 10 following a three-game absence, Pittsburgh has had to work through an extreme shortage of options at wide receiver.

The fact that DK Metcalf has struggled so mightily, particularly in terms of drops with six on the year (second-most among wide receivers according to Pro Football Focus) while also not separating consistently, has only made matters worse for the Steelers. He is also on pace for a career-low 816 yards this season.

Second-round rookie Germie Bernard has shown some flashes, particularly in back-to-back outings of 80 yards or more in Weeks 6 and 7, but he's recorded a combined 57 yards over Pittsburgh's last three games.

With Pittman Jr. and Wilson on the precipice of a return, however, Aaron Rodgers and the entire offense is as flush with weapons at the skill positions as they have been all season long.

The level to which Pittman Jr. and Wilson can make an immediate impact whenever they are activated, whether that be later this week or down the line, remains to be seen. Regardless, having a full wide receiver room in the near future will open up more possibilities for the Steelers.