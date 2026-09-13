Steelers, Joey Porter Jr. End Negotiations: Now What?

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers and Joey Porter Jr. will not sign a deal this offseason. The two sides have ended contract negotiations as they kick off against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1, putting a heated offseason to bed and adding more uncertainty to the future of the star cornerback.

A deal between the Steelers and Porter never felt close, with the two sides barely negotiating throughout the summer. According to NFL Network, the first offer from Pittsburgh came just days before the regular season, and wasn't good enough to be considered close.

Porter made it known he wasn't optimistic about a deal the Friday before Week 1, and now, officially, those negotiations have ended.

Now What?

Well, it's hard to say the future looks bright between Porter and the Steelers. Without a deal, the former second-round pick will play on the final year of his rookie contract - maybe.

Porter made it known that he may not play without a new deal. Now that he doesn't have one, no one really knows what to expect this season. With Pittsburgh calling up Doneiko Slaughter against the Atlanta Falcons, it doesn't look like Porter is going to play in Week 1.

If he returns next week against the New England Patriots (or plays in Week 1), then next offseason becomes very interesting. It wouldn't be surprising for the Steelers to try and negotiate a deal again before free agency and tagging Porter if nothing gets done.

At this point, no one knows if Porter even wants to re-negotiate with the Steelers. It's also on the table that he could request a trade either this season or next offseason if they do tag him.

If Porter doesn't play this season, the Steelers will have decisions to make. Trying to trade him now won't result in the same trade package they would've gotten weeks ago or earlier in the offseason.

Porter is also dealing with a back injury that he claims has kept him out throughout training camp and forced him to be limited in practice throughout the game week. The back injury will likely be the reason he does not play in Week 1, as he came into the weekend listed as questionable.

If he continues to blame his back injury on missing games, he wouldn't be fined and would remain with the team. It could be his was to get around holding out this season. Although it probably wouldn't help his status with the front office or head coach Mike McCarthy.

Porter has a decision to make after not receiving a deal.

In an offseason where he watched almost his entire draft class get signed to extensions in Pittsburgh, he'll continue to wait, and may hold a grudge that keeps him out of games in 2026 because he's waiting.

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