Steelers' Joey Porter Jr. Seeking Second Opinion on Back Injury

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are expecting Joey Porter Jr. to return to the field in Week 3 against the Cincinnati Bengals, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. However, the star cornerback is still dealing with a back injury and is looking into a second opinion to help him recover in order to play this season.

According to how one source described the injury to Schefter, Porter's back "flared up when he's tried to go full speed, and they haven't been able to get it where it needs to be." The fourth-year cornerback was supposed to end his ramp-up period this week but left the field with a trainer on just the second day of practice. He was ruled out heading into Week 2 against the New England Patriots because of the injury.

Now, Porter is considering seeking a second opinion on his back to help him return. Schefter also acknowledged the business side of things as Porter is seeking a contract extension and hinted earlier in the offseason that he would not play without one.

The Steelers will not negotiate during the regular season as part of their long-standing policy.

According to the report, Porter is "fired up" about playing the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 3, if he's able to return. He has not practiced fully at any point this offseason and head coach Mike McCarthy has acknowledged he will need to be conditioned before playing a game for the Steelers in-season.

The Next Chapter for Porter and Steelers?

Things don't seem to be getting better between the Steelers and Porter, who reports claim wants out of Pittsburgh. There hasn't been any real momentum toward Porter returning to the field, and while the injury continues to linger, McCarthy hasn't even acknowledged it as a reason Porter is missing time.

Maybe a second opinion could help Porter return to the field and show the Steelers he's worth a new contract and for them to dismantle their long-standing rule of not negotiating. It's unlikely they'll do that, but having Porter on the field may help his case more than sitting out.

As for next week's return, it may be a bit ambitious. Porter has not practiced full speed at any point since last season. It's hard ot believe the Steelers are going to have him practice three days and return when he's also looking into second options because his back is injury.

Who knows when or if Porter does play for the Steelers again. Maybe it is Week 3 against the Bengals. Fans shouldn't get their hopes up, though.

It feels as if the real story if Porter looking at other options to help his injury.

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