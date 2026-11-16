PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers possess a laundry list of problems, many of which were revealed during a 38-18 butt-whooping at the hands of the Cincinnati Bengals.

On both sides of the ball, the Steelers were "decisively beaten," head coach Mike McCarthy said postgame. The defense was unable to "settle down," according to inside linebacker Patrick Queen, and that shakiness allowed Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow to move the ball at will and score 38 points.

On offense, it was a silent day for the team's top weapon and running back, Jaylen Warren. Left guard Mason McCormick sustained an ankle injury that appears to be serious and possibly long-term. Wide receiver DK Metcalf ended his five-game touchdown drought, but he once again failed to be a difference-maker on the outside.

All that included, and the list of issues the Steelers must address is overwhelming. Unfortunately, that list is not complete unless it includes quarterback Aaron Rodgers. After beginning the year playing like a solid game-managing quarterback, the soon-to-be 43-year-old QB's play on the field doesn't align with the winning football he and the Steelers claim to be pursuing.

Father Time Coming for Rodgers?

Aaron Rodgers is an undisputed, first-ballot Hall of Fame candidate when the time comes.

Even the greatest in league history eventually lose it, and the decline of Rodgers has been ignored for far too long. The version the Steelers brought to Pittsburgh was obviously not Rodgers in his prime, but this season appears to be a very clear regression for the four-time NFL MVP.

This regression is most evident on throws beyond 10 yards. Rodgers will go down as one of the best pure passers in NFL history, capable of locating a pass with pinpoint accuracy.

That description is not anywhere close to applicable to the current version of Rodgers. He's completed less than 60% of his passing attempts five times in nine starts, and on the season he has a 60.8% completion percentage. The numbers just get worse the farther downfield Rodgers attempts to throw the ball.

Rodgers has attempted 52 passes between 10 and 19 yards. He's completed 24 of those attempts for a 46.2% completion percentage. That ranks 42nd among all quarterbacks with at least one dropback in 2026, according to SumerSports.

For passes 20 yards or greater, it's even worse. He's attempted 44 passes of 20 yards or more, but he's only completed nine passes. His 20.5% completion percentage ranks 43rd in the NFL among all quarterbacks with at least one dropback this season.

Nov 15, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) walks off the field following a loss to the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite that, the Steelers remain overreliant on Rodgers having the ball in his hands. He's attempted 30 passes or more seven times in nine contests. He and Metcalf continue to create nothing on offense, but the offense won't stop trying to cram a square peg into a round hole.

Right now, Rodgers is on pace to have one of the worst statistical seasons of his NFL career. Sure, he doesn't care about individual statistics, he only cares about ending his final year on the right note.

But it will be very, very hard to end Rodgers' Hall of Fame career on the right note, the way he has been and continues to play.