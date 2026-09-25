PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will be without one of their starting running backs for their Week 3 contest against the Cincinnati Bengals.

As the Steelers look to get their offense on track after two underwhelming performances, the run game is key. They've logged 149 total rushing yards as a team in two games but have no touchdowns to show for it. Entering Week 3, they are still trying to figure out a way pull their ground game out of the dirt.

Things won't be any easier for the offense due to the latest team injury report. After missing two practices earlier in the week with a toe injury, Steelers running back Rico Dowdle has been ruled out for their Week 3 contest.

The team's other starting running back, Jaylen Warren, also was a limited participant in practice for the third day in a row as he navigates a shoulder injury. He's been listed as questionable for the upcoming game.

In addition, rookie offensive lineman Gennings Dunker has been ruled out with a knee injury.

What This Means for Steelers

The immediate impact of Dowdle's absence will be felt. Without him, the Steelers only have one NFL running back on the roster in Jaylen Warren, and he is obviously not 100% in Week 3.

Warren and Dowdle have split carries and snaps through the first two weeks, but the Steelers will expect Warren to handle a significant number of snaps against the Bengals.

The hope is that with more touches, Warren can produce even more. He's managed at least 40 yards rushing with 10 and 11 carries in Weeks 1 and 2, and surpassed 60 yards from scrimmage in each game as well. Without Dowdle on th field, Warren could be in line for his first 20-carry game and could be even more involved in the passing game.

Sep 13, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) runs against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Who Will Steelers Use as RBs?

Without Dowdle, the Steelers have just two running backs on the active roster. Behind Warren is rookie and seventh-round draft pick Eli Heidenreich. Heidenreich has yet to take any offensive snaps this regular season. He's primarily been used as a special teams player, but he may be forced to take a few handoffs to lighten the load for Warren.

That means the team will likely add at least two players from the practice squad to boost the running room. The first is Travis Homer, following up on his season debut last weekend.

That also paves the way for second-year tailback Lew Nichols. Nichols was one of the standout players of the preseason, earning a spot on the practice squad and narrowly missing out on the 53-man roster. He's a quick and explosive runner who can hopefully make a lot out of a little with his latest opportunity.

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