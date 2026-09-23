Steelers Add Two More Injuries to Key Starters

The Pittsburgh Steelers have two more starters dealing with injuries ahead of their Week 3 matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals.

On their first injury report of the week, the Steelers listed running back Jaylen Warren (shoulder) as a limited participant in practice while cornerback Jamel Dean (ankle) was a non-participant.

Cornerback Jalen Ramsey (NIR/rest), running back Rico Dowdle (toe) and linebacker Cole Holcomb (NIR/personal) all didn't practice as well, while wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (foot) was limited.

Cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (NIR/conditioning) remained limited too, though his back injury was removed from the report.

September 20, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) runs the ball against the New England Patriots during the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

RB Room is Banged Up

Dowdle suffered his toe injury in the first half of Pittsburgh's loss to the New England Patriots in Week 2 on a strip sack of Aaron Rodgers that resulted in a 36-yard loss for the Steelers after they recovered the ball.

He was carted to the locker room and later returned to the game in the second half before eventually being ruled out.

Dowdle was seen in a boot at practice, though NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on September 22 that he is viewed as day-to-day, meaning it appears he avoided a significant injury.

Warren got the bulk of the workload vs. New England, posting 77 yards on 13 total touches.

It's still too early to draw any sweeping conclusions on the statuses of Dowdle and Warren for Pittsburgh's game against the Bengals this weekend, though the latter would seem to be in better shape to play considering he was a limited participant.

Eli Heidenreich and Travis Homer, who is on the practice squad and was elevated against the Patriots, would be the leading candidates for additional offensive snaps if Dowdle and/or Warren can't suit up.

Perhaps another member of the practice squad in Lew Nichols could earn an elevation as well.

Sep 13, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Jamel Dean (35) lines up against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Uncertainty at CB

Porter Jr.'s availability vs. Cincinnati is a question mark, much like it has been all season considering he's missed the team's first two games.

The Steelers' defense has been able to withstand his absence, though potentially losing Dean against one of the better passing attacks in the league spearheaded by Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins would be a huge blow.

The hope is that at least one, if not both, of Porter Jr. and Dean ultimately are active against the Bengals. Asante Samuel Jr. would remain a starter on the outside if one of them can't go, and the likes of Daylen Everette and Brandin Echols could see a significant uptick in their playing time if both are ruled out.

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