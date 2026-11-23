PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers lost a wide receiver during their Week 11 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, but they might have gained one as well.

While top Steelers wideout DK Metcalf's day ended early due to an ejection, wide receiver and returner Max Hurleman made quite the impression in his first NFL regular-season game. He led the team with six receptions, 61 receiving yards and hauled in quarterback Aaron Rodgers' lone touchdown pass of the game.

Hurleman made Steelers history in the loss, becoming just the fifth wide receiver in franchise history to record at least 60 receiving yards and a touchdown in their debut, according to Steelers Communications Coordinator Claire DeMeo.

He also sealed his place on the active roster for the rest of the 2026 season, giving the Steelers a wide receiver at a desperately needed time.

Max Hurleman joins Ron Shanklin (1970), Lynn Swann (1974), Louis Lipps (1984) and Joey Clinkscales (1987) as the only Steelers to record at least 60 receiving yards and a receiving TD in their NFL debut, dating back to 1970.#Steelers #HereWeGo @maxhurleman https://t.co/fLvix2MABN — Claire DeMeo (@Claire_DeMeo) November 22, 2026

Steelers Head Coach and QB Believe in Max

Don't just take my word for it, look at what the Steelers' head coach and starting quarterback said about Hurleman after the game. Both of the team's leaders were eager to offer praise and celebrate the rookie's debut.

"I mean, Max earned it. I think you can see why," McCarthy said. "Gave him an opportunity today and I thought he did a really good job. I thought he really handled the dirty balls and those dirty kicks on kickoff return, and clearly you can see the trust in his route-running abilities. I thought he had a really nice day for his first opportunity."

Rodgers has been a bit more vocal recently about getting Hurleman on the active roster. Ahead of Week 10, he lobbied to have the former Colgate and Notre Dame player promoted from the practice squad. And it's clear why Rodgers was adamant about making that move.

The two shared a great connection, despite the loss. The offense was still a problem, but Rodgers and Hurleman's immediate rapport was a bright spot. After the game, Rodgers credited Hurleman with his play on special teams and highlighted his route-running ability.

“I’ve been a big Max fan since last year. So, nice to see him get an opportunity,” he stated. “He dealt with some kind of crazy kicks on the kickoff. But he’s a damn good route runner, and I thought he played his butt off. I’m very proud of him."

Aug 27, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers running back Max Hurleman (84) carries the ball against the Buffalo Bills during the second half at New Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Can Hurleman Sustain This?

The Steelers need somebody to step up on offense. The run game has gone silent over the past two weeks after being the offense's leading force, and Rodgers continues to look his age as the season progresses.

Hurleman is young, finally healthy after coming off of the Injured Reserve, and eager to prove his worth in the NFL. He's most likely not a superstar, and it's questionable if he is a long-term player at the NFL level. Right now, however, he might be the team's most dangerous offensive weapon.

In Week 11, Hurleman stepped up. It wasn't enough, obviously, but the Steelers might have an offensive spark flickering into more and more.