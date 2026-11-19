Unlike a majority of NFL teams, the Pittsburgh Steelers often don't include incentives in their contracts.

Quarterbacks are seemingly the exception to that rule for the Steelers, however, as the only two members of the roster chasing incentives throughout the remainder of the 2026 campaign are Aaron Rodgers and Mason Rudolph (according to Spotrac).

With that, let's dive into what those incentives look like for both signal callers.

Nov 15, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) attempts to throw downfield during the second quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rodgers Has a Real Shot at Extra Money

After a 38-18 loss at the hands of the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 10 that still wasn't as close as the final score makes it appear, it's hard to be optimistic about the prospects of Pittsburgh's season moving forward.

Regardless, though, the Steelers are still sitting at 6-3 and would be the No. 6 seed in the AFC as the conference's second Wild Card team if the campaign were to end today.

Considering it is a game-and-a-half up on the New England Patriots, who are the first team out of the playoff field at the moment and are due to lose quarterback Drake Maye for an extended period of time because of an ankle injury, Pittsburgh has to feel pretty good about its chances of making the postseason for a fourth-straight year.

In terms of Rodgers' incentives on his one-year deal that carries a base salary of $22.5 million, he'd earn $625,000 for each playoff win the Steelers pick up as long as he also plays 75 percent of the team's offensive snaps this season. The 42-year-old is a lock to hit that number barring an injury, as he's been on the field for 96.8 percent of the reps thus far.

That means the 42-year-old can earn up to $2.5 million in incentives, though reaching that amount would require winning Super Bowl LXI.

While taking home the Lombardi Trophy feels far-fetched at best for Pittsburgh, it's not out of the realm of possibility that Rodgers could help lead the team to a victory in the Wild Card round, snap the franchise's seven-game postseason losing streak and make an extra $625,000 in the process before retiring.

Aug 27, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) warms up prior to a preseason game against the Buffalo Bills at New Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rudolph's Chances Are Just About Zero

Rudolph's two-year, $7.5 million deal that he signed to return to the Steelers in March 2025 included $500,000 in incentives for both the 2025 and 2026 campaigns, which comes out to a potential total of $1 million.

In order to reach those incentives, however, Rudolph would've had to play 50 percent of Pittsburgh's offensive snaps while the team also makes the playoffs.

He missed the mark by a wide margin last season, logging only 11 percent of the Steelers' reps, and he's well on his way to meeting that same fate in 2026, considering he's played 3.2 percent of the snaps up to this point.

Rudolph is set to become a free agent next offseason, but with Rodgers set to hang up his spikes, it's possible that Pittsburgh could look to bring the former back and have him compete for the starting job in 2027 with the likes of Will Howard and Drew Allar.