Steelers RB Questionable vs. Saints With Knee Injury

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers shared a bit of good and bad news with their latest injury report.

The good news is that as the Steelers arrived in Paris, France, their top defensive player received a clean bill of health. Outside linebacker T.J. Watt popped up on the report with a calf injury. After being limited in practice, he returned in full the following day in the team's estimated report.

A bit of bad news continues to be a story to monitor, however. Running back Rico Dowdle returned to the lineup in Week 6, but he’s dealing with a new injury that might keep him out against the New Orleans Saints. Dowdle was listed as questionable for the Week 7 matchup due to a knee injury.

With Dowdle potentially being out or limited, this puts running back Jaylen Warren in line for another monster day in the Pittsburgh backfield.

Injury Concerns Grow for Dowdle

This is the second lower-body injury Dowdle has battled this season, missing three games earlier this season with a toe injury. Brought in to be a key part of the Steelers’ backfield tandem, the franchise is still waiting for the back-to-back 1,000-yard rusher to get going.

This latest ailment certainly hurts. Not only is it a setback that Dowdle hoped to avoid after he missed a few games with a toe injury, but it’s also another missed opportunity for the offense as a whole to get going.

Entering Week 7, the Steelers are still searching for their offensive identity. At times, they appeared to find it, but consistency remains elusive.

Having Dowdle on the field gives the Steelers the personnel to achieve that consistency, however. He gives Warren a breather and changes the pace of the backfield. Without him, the running game is much more one-dimensional.

Oct 11, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) carries the ball in the second half against the Indianapolis Colts at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Warren Ready for Big Game

Without Dowdle, the Steelers will once again rely on Warren as their featured player. That’s not exactly a surprise, as head coach MIke McCarthy has continued to affirm that Warren is one of the most prominent pieces of their offense.

Even if Dowdle is active, but limited, Warren is in line for a big day. He’s looking at around 15 to 20 carries and at least five targets in the passing game. In three of the past four contests, he's taken those carries for at least 90 yards and added on at least 25 receiving yards in every game this season. On the season, he has 460 rushing yards and a touchdown on 84 carries and 29 receptions for 258 yards and another score, and he’s set to have a big day in Paris, France.